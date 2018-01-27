Rebels look to end homestand with a pair of wins

The Red Deer Rebels are looking to turn the ship around and build off their lone victory this month.

Red Deer finally ended their 87-day home losing streak on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers and are hoping to summon some more of that good luck this weekend.

They’ll play the final two games of a seven-game homestand Saturday and Sunday, before departing on a four-game road trip through Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Saturday the B.C. Division leading Kelowna Rockets, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games make a visit to the Centrium.

Prior to Friday, Rockets forward Kole Lind has been red-hot with 24 goals and 66 points in just 38 games. Defenceman Cal Foote is a force on the backend with 40 points in 37 games prior to Friday. Rookie goalie Roman Basran has a 2.28 goals against average in 10 games with the Rockets this year.

The Rebels playoff prospects remain very slim, but even a win Tuesday left them 14 points back of the Kootenay Ice for third in the Central Division.

A fact that forward Kristian Reichel is using to remain positive about the stretch run for his club.

“I just want to help the win and try to make the playoffs. It will be hard but it’s 12 points. That’s not too big a difference for us, it’s six games,” said Reichel, who has become a quiet leader for the Rebels.

“To the end of the season, it’s 25 games, so we can do that but we need to play like we did against Medicine Hat. We need to be focused all the time and try our best.”

Reichel for his own efforts has been a shining light for the Rebels. The Czech centre is third in rookie scoring across the WHL with 16 goals and 15 assists. He’s also been one of the top faceoff men for Brent Sutter’s group with 414 wins on 757 attempts. He hopes to get closer to 60 per cent by the end of the season.

“Need to be better on faceoffs, harder on pucks and try to beat guys 1-on-1 and score some more goals,” Reichel said.

“You always want to be better in that situation, always want to have 60 per cent (on faceoffs) every game. I want to be better on faceoffs in d-zone. You can improve everything in your game.”

The Rebels will also play a rare Sunday afternoon contest with puck drop at 5 p.m. when they host Central Division Rival Lethbridge Hurricanes.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Winnipeg’s Kerri Einarson beats Calgary’s Chelsea Carey for final Scotties spot

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month