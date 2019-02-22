Rebels lose 2-1 to Oil Kings, fall out of playoff spot

Red Deer is back at home on Saturday against the Oil Kings

The Red Deer Rebels faced a rude welcome back to Alberta from the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In the Rebels first game after a tough five-game swing through the U.S., Edmonton edged Red Deer 2-1 at Rogers Place Friday night.

Oil Kings netminder Dylan Myskiw stood tall with 29 saves and was first star for the Central Division leading club, including 10 in the final frame to preserve the victory.

Scott Atkinson and David Kope got the Oil Kings out in front in the first.

Brandon Hagel notched his team-leading 34th of the year late in the second to get Red Deer within a goal.

Red Deer was unable to solve Myskiw in the third, despite outshooting the home side 10-7 in the final frame.

The loss, combined with a Brandon Wheat Kings win, means the Rebels are currently out of a playoff spot for the first time all season. The Wheat Kings have 65 points in 58 games and occupy the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, while Red Deer has 63 points in 57 games.

The Rebels are back at home for one game on Saturday against the Oil Kings.

