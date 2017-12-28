Rebels lose second half of back-to-back in Edmonton

Oil Kings 4 Rebels 3 OT

EDMONTON– The Red Deer Rebels have not enjoyed playing beyond 60 minutes this year.

After they started the season with three extra time wins, they have lost seven straight in extra time – two in the shootout and five in overtime.

That included Thursday night in Edmonton in the second half of a home-and-home with the Oil Kings.

Edmonton forward Trey Fix-Wolanksy ended the game with 12 seconds left in overtime to hand the Rebels a 4-3 loss.

Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said the loss was a stark contrast from the 3-1 defeat on home ice Wednesday and that’s a positive sign for his club.

“We were solid tonight, we didn’t give up much. Solid in all three zones. We were certainly a different hockey team then we were last night and more like we played before the break,” Sutter said.

“If we play like this we’re going to win our share of games. We give ourselves a chance to win games, but last night we had no chance. Gotta have an effort and play the game the right way and play smart.”

Trailing 2-1 heading into the third, the Rebels battled back to take a lead with goals 90 seconds apart from Mason McCarty and Dawson Barteaux.

The Barteaux goal came on a blast from the point and McCarty notched his 17th of the season after some good forechecking from his linemates Arshdeep Bains and Grayson Pawlenchuk.

Barteaux’s tally was his first career WHL goal.

The momentum was short-lived for Red Deer after Conner McDonald scored his fourth of the season at 11:10 of the third to tie the game.

“We played well in the third, wasn’t a great goal on us but we played well,” Sutter said.

The Rebels had a few chances to win the game in overtime, including a Brandon Schuldhaus breakaway.

After the Oil Kings opened the scoring in the first, Pawlenchuk tipped a Schuldhaus point shot in to tie the game at one.

Ethan Anders turned aside 22 shots in the loss and Josh Dechaine stopped 23 for Edmonton.

Alex Alexeyev added two assists in the game and Schuldhaus also chipped in a helper to give Rebels’ defenceman five points on the night.

With a goal and an assist in the contest, Fix-Wolanksy has burned the Rebels for eight points in four games this season.

The loss dropped Red Deer to 10-19-5-2 on the season.

The Rebels are back on the ice Saturday in Medicine Hat to take on the Tigers with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jets top-line centre Mark Scheifele out 6-8 weeks with upper-body injury

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services in Red Deer waiting for donors

Blood donations needed across Canada

Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta

A Mountain Bluebird and rare birds like Northern saw-whet owl, Northern goshawk… Continue reading

Safe Harbour helps people escape the cold

Red Deer agency providing the first step in addictions treatment

Extreme cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

An extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer and Central Alberta Wednesday… Continue reading

First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has “very hairy ears”

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth… Continue reading

Calkins and his colleagues to deal with rural crime in Central Alberta

Those concerned about rural Alberta crime can voice their grievances to Red… Continue reading

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month