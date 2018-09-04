File photo

Rebels make deal with Victoria, send Pouliot to Swift Current

Red Deer Rebels announced a trade with the Victoria Royals Tuesday.

The Rebels have acquired 16-year old forward Dallon Melin and a 5th round selection in the 2019 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft in exchange for 18-year old forward Brandon Cutler and a 2nd round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Melin was the Royals 2nd round choice in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft and played with Sherwood Park in the Alberta (AAA) Midget Hockey League last season.

Brent Sutter, general manager/head coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, also announced that 18-year old defenceman Sam Pouliot has been traded to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional WHL Bantam Draft pick.

Pouliot split last season between the Rebels and the Powell River Kings of the British Columbia (Junior A) Hockey League.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ponoka’s Rifleman’s Rodeo embarks on next 50 years
Next story
Maskwacis football player lands Calgary Colts spot

Just Posted

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Olds College cannabis course launched

Online course will run Oct. 1-26

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Communications tower approved in Red Deer County despite objections

Woman living near tower’s proposed location said tower could be located elsewhere

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

UPDATE: AHS breaks ground on new Lacombe Community Health Centre

17,000 sq. ft. facility will bring existing Lacombe AHS services together

BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

The BC SPCA has asked for the Vancouver Police Department’s help with the investigation.

Highway overpass collapses in Kolkata; at least 1 dead

KOLKATA, India — A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in the crowded Indian… Continue reading

Over 300 people evacuated from flooded Kansas college town

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Heavy rain caused a creek to burst its banks… Continue reading

Natural Resources committee meeting today to talk about pipeline decision

OTTAWA — Federal MPs on the natural resources committee will meet this… Continue reading

Motorcyle racer killed in crash

THE CANADIAN PRESS LEDUC, Alta. — A man described as an incredible… Continue reading

Police looking for tips after cat died when tossed from car in Parry Sound, Ont.

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Police are asking for the public’s help after… Continue reading

Turkey’s crisis could slow its push for influence in Balkans

VLADICIN HAN, Serbia — In the south of Serbia, a Turkish car… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month