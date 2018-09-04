Rebels make deal with Victoria, send Pouliot to Swift Current

Red Deer Rebels announced a trade with the Victoria Royals Tuesday.

The Rebels have acquired 16-year old forward Dallon Melin and a 5th round selection in the 2019 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft in exchange for 18-year old forward Brandon Cutler and a 2nd round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Melin was the Royals 2nd round choice in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft and played with Sherwood Park in the Alberta (AAA) Midget Hockey League last season.

Brent Sutter, general manager/head coach of the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Club, also announced that 18-year old defenceman Sam Pouliot has been traded to the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional WHL Bantam Draft pick.

Pouliot split last season between the Rebels and the Powell River Kings of the British Columbia (Junior A) Hockey League.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter