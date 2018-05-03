Rebels pick pair of Alberta players in first round of WHL Bantam Draft

The Red Deer Rebels chose to stay in province with their first round selections in the WHL Bantam Draft on Thursday.

With their seventh pick, the Rebels selected centre Jayden Grubbe of the Calgary Bisons. Grubbe was the captain of the Bisons in the Alberta Bantam AAA Hockey League this season and notched 29 goals and 66 points in 35 games. The six-foot-one, 170-pound forward added four goals and three assists in five playoff games this year.

Grubbe was also the AMBHL South MVP and the top scorer in the league.

“He’s a big guy that can skate, he’s got a lot of power to his game. He’s a guy that’s a presence on the ice with his physicality. He’s got skill to beat people one-on-one. He can make plays and score and he’s a guy that’s got upside to his game,” Said Rebels assistant GM and director of player personnel Shaun Sutter.

Sutter added Grubbe has been a player they’ve targeted since mid-season, and they think he can be a strong power forward in the WHL and beyond. The Rebels assistant GM added that the Rebels seem to have success with big forwards like former captain Adam Musil and Conner Bleackley.

“Size and skill is really hard to get, especially up the middle. Often there’s players that have ability but they don’t have that size or physicality to them. Jayden is a pretty unique player in that sense. We want to be a heavy team, a black-and-blue team,” Sutter added.

“Going back to when we had a real good team at the Memorial Cup, we were a real big hockey team. You still have to be able to play fast and with his size, he’s also a real good skater. He’s a guy that hopefully down the road, NHL teams will be interested down the road because of that.”

With their 16th selection, the Rebels took defenceman Kyle Masters from the OHA Edmonton. The five-foot-10, 147-pound defender from Edmonton had seven goals and 24 points in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.

“Defenceman have to be able to skate and move the puck now. He’s going to grow a little bit and get stronger, but he’s got a real quick mind and quick hands and can dance with the puck,” Sutter said.

“He likes to be up ice and attack and that’s how we want to play. We want to play a fast, up-tempo game, where our D move the puck and he can do that.”

In the second round, the Rebels picked left defenceman Trey Patterson at 28th overall. He was a teammate of Grubbe in Calgary with the Bisons in the AMBHL. He had four goals and 21 assists in 36 games for the Bisons and added two assists in five games at the Alberta Cup in Spruce Grove.