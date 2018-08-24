Rebels rookie camp starts Sunday

Foxx Doell, who played last year with the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels, has received an invite to Red Deer Rebels Rookie Camp. (File photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rebels will welcome the future of the club to the Centrium on Sunday.

Forty-one players will participate in the rookie camp, which features three days of scrimmages from Aug. 26-29 in conjunction with main camp.

Three Central Albertans will also have a chance to play in the rookie scrimmages, Keaton Sorensen, Foxx Doell and Jordan Saunders. Sorensen, 16, was listed by the Rebels last season and played Midget AAA for the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox, Sask. The forward recorded 20 goals and 16 assists in 43 games last year.

Doell, 15, from Blackfalds, was invited to camp by the Rebels. He suited up last season for the Bantam AAA Rebels and had 26 points in 36 games.

Saunders, played Minor Midget AAA with the Red Deer Northstar Chiefs last year. The 16-year-old from Olds had 15 goals and 13 assists in 35 games.

The full rookie camp roster is as follows:

Goalie — x-Zane Winter (2003), Carlyle, Sask.; z-Nolan McDowell (’03), Edmonton.

Defence — x-Blake Gustafson (’02), Ardrossan, Alta.; z-Quintin Unreiner (’03), Medicine Hat; x-Trey Patterson (’03), Calgary; y-Jordan Edwards (’02), Saskatoon; y-Connor Klassen (’03), Crooked Creek, Alta.; y-Mason Ward (’02), Lloydminster.

Forwards — z-Evan Forrest (’03), Spruce Grove; x-Dylan Fader (’03), Vancouver; z-Ethan Matthews (’02), Calgary; z-Nicholas Steciuk (’02), Regina; y-Keaton Sorensen (’02), Red Deer; x-Josh Medernach (’03), Lloydminster; z-Simon Pollock (’03), Victoria; z-Hezekiah Mbaja (’03), Fort McMurray; z-Riley Borody (’03), Portage la Prairie, Man.; z-Jordan Saunders (’02), Olds; z-Austin Berezowski (’03), Humboldt, Sask.; z-Zach Cain (’02), Pilot Butte, Sask.

Team Burgundy

Goalie — x-Dylan Lacroix (’03), Calgary; z-Owen Anderson (’03), Calgary.

Defence — x-Anthony Williams (;02), Trail, B.C.; x-Kyle Masters (;03), Edmonton; y-Skyler Cameron (’02), Nanaimo, B.C.; z-Matthew Quebec (’03), Okotoks; z-Boris Protsenko (’02), Calgary; x-Jeremy Hancock (;03), Melfort, Sask.

Forwards — z-Foxx Doell (’03), Blackfalds; x-Nick de Beurs (;02), Cochrane; z-Nathan Flodell (’03), Prince Albert; z-Kaiden Korolchuk (’03), Quill Lake, Sask.; y-Jamie Valentino (’02), Thompson, Man.; x-Hunter Brown (’03), Fort St. John, B.C.; z-Liam Hughes (’03), Edmonton; z-Ryan Chambers (’03), Drayton Valley; z-Kaiden Tocher (’03), Esterhazy, Sask.; z-Andrew Alonzo (’03), Bonney Lake, Wash.; z-Connor Poffenroth (’03), Okotoks; z-Jackson Smith (’03), Regina; z-Davis Chorney (’02), Tisdale, Sask.

(Includes year of birth and hometown; x-draft pick; y-listed; z-invited)



