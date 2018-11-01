Rebels’ rookie forward Blake Sydlowski living the dream in WHL

A loose puck sitting all alone in front of the goalie, no player within 10 feet of it.

Except for Rebels forward Blake Sydlowski, who pounced on the opportunity and tucked a shot up under the crossbar, over a sprawled out Duncan McGovern.

It was the first WHL goal for the Rebels rookie, who turned 17 only a week before the tally on Sunday.

“It was kind of a dream come true. My mind went blank after I scored. Didn’t really know how to feel, but it was awesome,” said Sydlowski, who just played his 10th WHL game in the 8-5 victory over the Kootenay Ice in Cranbrook.

That dream he talked about, started in St Albert when he had his eyes on the WHL from a young age. He remembers the 20-minute trip to the Rexall Centre, the original home of the Edmonton Oil Kings when they arrived in the league in 2007.

”I used to always go watch the Edmonton Oil Kings play at Rexall and Rogers (Place), so I knew that was something I always wanted to do. So being here is a dream come true,” he said.

Sydlowski, at six-foot, 198-pounds has played sparingly through his early days in the league. Mostly relegated to fourth line minutes so far, he understands his role and is happy to play it at this point.

That has also helped to develop some chemistry with Dallon Melin, who recorded his first WHL assist on Sydlowski’s goal.

“I feel like lately I’ve upped my game with (Melin), we’ve been playing well together. Feeling a lot better lately and just hoping to keep going,” Sydlowski said.

“I’ve been playing a lot more physical like the coaches have been telling me to do and I’ve been playing in their zone a lot more. I just want to keep that going and get better as the season goes on.”

Rebels GM/ head coach Brent Sutter said he has also been happy with Sydlowski’s growth early in the season and thinks there’s an opportunity for more development as the year progresses.

“He’s a smart player, he understands the positional play. Good skater and has a great shot. Look at the goal he scored, start of the year he would have never scored a goal like that. Just being patient and put it under the bar,” Sutter said.

“It’s just learning our league and he’s very coachable. He picks things up. In time he’s going to be a real good penalty killer.”

Even the journey to his first WHL game earlier this season has been a winding road. That night on Sept. 21, which happened to be against the Oil Kings, in Edmonton where his family was watching had been a long time in the making.

In his Bantam draft year, the St. Albert native scored 19 goals and had 46 points in 36 games with his hometown St. Albert AAA Sabres in the Alberta Bantam Hockey League, but was never selected.

Shortly after, he listed by the Rebels and came to rookie camp in the fall of 2016. That season with the Minor Midget Flyers he broke out offensively again with 26 goals and 69 points in just 37 games. He played in two preseason games in 2017 for the Rebels, before being returned to the Midget AAA Raiders.

As a younger player on that team, he only put up seven goals and four assists in 35 games.

Despite those totals, Sutter says he sees a high hockey IQ and believes he will eventually carve out a nice role in the Rebels lineup down the road.

“We want a guy that’s a real responsible and reliable player. As he matures and grows as a player is someone that can be depended on. A guy that can play against other team’s top players eventually,” Sutter said.

The Rebels will look to keep rolling when they take on the Calgary Hitmen Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Calgary.



