Rebels rookie forward Jayden Grubbe looks like a veteran at main camp

Red Deer Rebels prospect Jayden Grubbe (right) is just 15 years old but has fit right in at Rebels main camp this week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels rookie forward Jayden Grubbe doesn’t look like the average 15-year-old.

The seventh overall pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft is the youngest player in Rebels main camp this week and hasn’t looked out of place at all.

The forward, who doesn’t turn 16 until Jan. 12, is already listed at six-foot-one and 181-pounds. That size advantage and his unique skill set already have him looking like a WHL veteran through three days of training camp.

“With the level of player Jayden is and him being such a big, strong kid, he’s physically ready to start with the big guys,” said Rebels assistant GM Shaun Sutter.

“We had an opening to balance out the teams and he can handle this. Not only is he handling it, but he’s doing really well. It’s great to see… some of the veteran players, not knowing the kids coming in, remarked that they were surprised he was 15, just the way he shoots the puck and how he did on the fitness tests.”

Grubbe, a Calgary native said it’s been fun skating alongside the veterans this week and he’s just hoping to improve his game throughout the course of camp.

“At the start, you had to get your feet moving and get used to the pace. A lot of older guys but they’re pretty nice. Introducing me to the rink and everything and what to do around here. It’s been good so far,” he said.

Although he isn’t eligible to join the Rebels lineup until next season, Grubbe may make it back to Red Deer sooner rather than later.

The teen is currently on the Hockey Alberta shortlist for the 2019 Canada Winter Games team.

If he plays well early in the year with the Calgary Buffaloes Midget AAA team, Rebels’ fans might get a sneak peek at the forward later this winter.

“A couple of the Red Deer people know who you are and playing in the home rink, it would be pretty exciting,” he said.

Part of what makes Grubbe special is his desire to play physical.

The young forward said it’s a big part of his game and Sutter said it is what could elevate him to the next level as a younger player. Last year in Bantam AAA he had 29 goals and 37 assists in 35 games, but also tallied 104 penalty minutes.

“He’s got so many layers. He has skill and he can score and can shoot and make plays. But he’s just a big, rugged guy, that is a presence physically,” said Sutter.

“He’s going to run people through the boards and mix it up. It’s hard to find guys that have skill and produce offence, that also bring that element. He’s pretty rare in that way.”

His skill shone through in several ways last season. Grubbe was the top scorer in the Alberta Bantam Hockey League last year and also an impact player in Philadelphia in May at with the World Selects U15 Invitational.

“That was really fun, playing with all the top guys my age and in my draft. Great experience,” he said.

The young sniper said as the year progresses, the biggest improvement he will have to make is getting used to the pace of play at the next level.

“Just speed, get used to the pace so when I do get the chance to play up I’m used to the pace,” he said.



