Red deer Rebel Lane Zablocki was traded to the Lethbridge Hurricanes late Friday night. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Rebels ship out Zablocki, land local product Josh Tarzwell

The Red Deer Rebels shipped out veteran forward Lane Zablocki shortly after their loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors Friday.

Red Deer sent the 18-year-old Wetaskiwin native to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 17-year-old local product Josh Tarzwell and two draft picks. The picks are a sound round selection in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft and a conditional third round pick in the 2020 draft.

Zablocki, after being acquired by the Rebels last year had 19 goals and 29 points in 31 games. He added six goals in six playoff games and was also drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

This year, expected to carry the offensive load, he struggled with just nine goals and 10 assists through 31 games. In his last 10 contests, he only had two goals.

Tarzwell, born and raised in Red Deer was a second round WHL Bantam Draft pick of the Hurricanes in 2015. At 17, he has already played 66 career WHL games and appeared in 10 playoff games for Lethbridge last year. This season he has three goals and 11 assists in 28 games.

During the 2015-2016 Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League season, Tarzwell had nine goals and nine assists in 32 games for the Red Deer Midget AAA Optimist Chiefs.

Previous story
Oh, brother! Subban vs Subban goes to Vegas goalie in SO
Next story
Plenty to learned about NFL playoff contenders in December

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month