Red Deer Rebels first round 2018 WHL Bantam Draft pick Kyle Masters executes a puck control drill during Prospect Camp at the Penhold Multiplex. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels sign top four picks from 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

The Red Deer Rebels inked four prospects from the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft to Standard Player Agreements on Tuesday.

The club signed seventh overall pick Jayden Grubbe, 16th selection Kyle Masters along with Trey Patterson (second round) and Josh Medernach (third round).

Grubbe, a forward from Calgary missed the club’s development camp with an injury but should join the team for Rookie Camp in August. The six-foot-one, 181-pound forward who played for the Bantam AAA Calgary Bisons last year scored 29 goals and added 37 assists in 35 games in the Alberta Bantam Hockey League.

Masters, a defenceman and the son of former Rebel Kevin Masters played with at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Edmonton last season.

Trey Patterson, the Rebels second round, 28th overall selection from Calgary is also a defenceman. Patterson was a teammate of Grubbe with the Bisons and had four goals and 21 assists in 36 games last season.

Medernach, from Lloydminster played with Masters at OHA Edmonton and recorded 36 points in 30 games in 2017-2018.

All four players were born in 2003 and aren’t eligble to play in the WHL full time until the 2019-2020 season.


