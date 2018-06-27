Red Deer Rebels forward Kristian Reichel, the team’s 2017 CHL Import draft pick, is not expected to be back with the team for the 2018-2019 season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels to make pick at Import Draft on Thursday

Red Deer will pick in the 17th spot on Thursday

The Red Deer Rebels will make at least one pick in Thursday’s CHL Import Draft pick.

Currently the Rebels have two import players on their roster – last year’s pick forward Kristian Reichel and 2016 pick defenceman Alex Alexeyev.

If the Rebels were to keep Reichel, he would occupy one spot as a 20-year-old player, and another as an import on their roster next season.

Red Deer Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said it’s unlikely Reichel will return to the team in 2018-2019. The Czech forward wasn’t selected in last weekend’s NHL Entry Draft and is currently attending Development Camp with the Winnipeg Jets.

“Reichel is a 20-year-old, but we’re not expecting him back,” Sutter said.

Since defenceman Alex Alexeyev was picked in the first round of the NHL Draft, the Rebels could, in theory, pick a second player in the Import Draft.

The Rebels have a crowded blueline with all six defencemen from last season expected to return. Alexeyev, Dawson Barteaux, Jacob Herauf, Ethan Sakowich, Carson Sass, and Hunter Donohoe should all be back with the club. The team also has overage defender Colin Paradis in the mix for a roster spot.

Despite the situation on the backend, Sutter said they’ll take the best player available at the 17th spot in the draft.

Red Deer also owns the 77th pick.

“Best player available. That’s always our mindset going into the European draft,” Sutter said.

“Sean (Sutter) has a pretty thorough list and we know is coming and who isn’t. He spent a lot of time on since the Bantam Draft was over.”

The Rebels have had a good history recently in the CHL Import Draft. Recent picks include Reichel (2017), Alexeyev (2016), Michael Spacek (2015) and Patrik Bartosak (2011).


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Flames and Oilers rookies set to play in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP help Habitat for Humanity build homes

Red Deer officers did drywall and outside work on the housing projects on Adamson Avenue Wednesday

Red Deer, Central Alberta ready to host Canada Day fun

A day of fun, food, community and 12 hours of entertainment will… Continue reading

Air Canada ending flights between Red Deer and Calgary

Company cites financial reasons

Updated: Red Deer RCMP officer part of $1.1 billion lawsuit

Latest: RCMP responds to harassment lawsuit

Central Alberta schools lose court challenge

Gay-straight alliances upheld

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical Jackson family, dies at 89

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson,… Continue reading

Are parody Twitter accounts ‘fake news’? Liberals, Conservatives disagree

OTTAWA — Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says parody social media accounts… Continue reading

Policy will ensure disputes don’t delay health care for Inuit children: leader

The leader a national Inuit group says Ottawa is working on a… Continue reading

Chapin drops out of Red Deer-North UCP nomination race

The race for the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-North has… Continue reading

Douglas Coupland’s portrait of Canada is bright, optimistic and in 3D

VANCOUVER — A shimmering golden lumberjack look-alike. A pastel paint-streaked woman staring… Continue reading

Feds help hatch plan to move plover, four eggs holding up Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A plan hatched by an Ottawa music festival to relocate… Continue reading

US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

TRENTON, N.J. — There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S.,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month