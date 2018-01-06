Rebels trade Pratt for 2019 third-round pick

Red Deer Rebels forward Austin Pratt tries to convert a wrap around on Calgary Hitmen netminder Nick Schneider Saturday at the Centrium in WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rebels traded Austin Pratt to Regina Saturday in exchange for a third round draft pick in 2019.

The trade comes just one day after Brandon Schuldhaus and a fourth round pick were shipped to Moose Jaw for 19-year-old defenceman Colin Paradis and two second round picks.

Pratt is in his third WHL season after being drafted by the Rebels in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

In 39 games this year, Pratt has scored seven goals and added nine assists.

Regina sits second in the eastern wild card race with a 20-18-3 record, while the Rebels are 10-21-6-2.

The Rebels are in Prince Albert Saturday to battle the Raiders. Red Deer then plays the Broncos Sunday afternoon in Swift Current.



Send your sports tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter