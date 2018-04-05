Rebels, Truitt part ways

Red Deer Rebels associate coach Jeff Truitt explains a drill to players during practice at the ENMAX Centrium in the 2017/18 season. (File photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Jeff Truitt will not return to the Red Deer Rebels next season.

The team and Truitt came to a mutual agreement to not renew his contract, a press release said Thursday morning.

Truitt joined the Rebels in 2012.

“I’d like to thank Jeff for his time and effort that he put in to be part of our coaching staff for the last six seasons. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Brent Sutter, Rebels general manager and head coach.

The Rebels will begin accepting candidates for an assistant coaching position.



