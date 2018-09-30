Rebels win OT thriller in Calgary

The Red Deer Rebels ended three games in three nights in style.

Trailing 5-3 in late in the third period in Calgary, the Rebels mounted a wild comeback to take down the Hitmen 6-5 in overtime for their third straight WHL win.

“A lot of opportunities from both teams. I thought both teams playing three in three, there were certainly a lot of quality scoring chances involved in it. There were 11 goals in the game, but both goalies made big saves,” said Red Deer Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter.

“It’s a great comeback, you’re down 5-3 with four and a half minutes left and you’re able to get an overtime win out of it, it’s a huge two points. Credit to the kids to just keep going. I thought it was probably the best five minutes we played in the whole game.”

Captain Reese Johnson put the team on his back with goals 2:49 apart to tie the game at five late in the final frame. His second came with just 91 seconds left in regulation. The two goals were the first and second of the season for the 20-year-old from Saskatoon, Sask.

“That gets him going, he’s been fighting it a bit, but he’s had opportunities, puck just hasn’t been going in the net,” Sutter said.

Brandon Hagel won a battle along the half-wall in overtime and slid a slick pass over to 2018 CHL Import Draft pick Oleg Zaytsev who potted a one-timer to win the game.

Just 34 seconds in the first period, Hitmen forward Josh Prokop scored the only goal of the first period.

Brandon Hagel responded for Red Deer to tie the game at one on the power play for the second game in a row, but 74 seconds later Mark Kastelic buried for Calgary.

The Hitmen extended their advantage to 3-2 when Zach Huber found the mark with just over two minutes left in the third. Kastelic, who was second star in the game scored his second of the night midway through the third.

Rebels overage forward Jeff de WIT scored midway through the second to tie the game at two, then again at 8:57 of the third with the Rebels down 4-2.

Red Deer’s top line of Hagel, de Wit and Zaytsev were massive in the win. Hagel had a goal and three assists, Zaytsev had the OT winner and de Wit was the first start on the night with two crucial goals.

The Rebels power play scored for the fourth straight game in the victory. They were two-for-six on the game and have six man-advantage goals in 21 opportunities. That is fourth best in the entire WHL.

“We needed our power play to capitalize tonight and I think our penalty kill did a great job,” Sutter said.

Rebels defenceman Dawson Barteaux had a WHL career-high four assists, and Alex Alexeyev was third star with three assists. Ethan Anders, despite allowing five goals in the Red Deer net, made 44 saves to earn the win. Carl Stankowski stopped 24 shots in the Hitmen net.

Carson Sass was hit hard into the end boards by Hitmen forward Tristan Nielsen early in the second period and was assessed a major boarding penalty. Sass had to be helped off the ice and did not return.

The Rebels hit the ice Tuesday night against the Saskatoon Blades with puck drop set for 7 p.m. at the Centrium.



