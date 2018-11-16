Highlights: Rebels win third straight, rout Rockets 7-0

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Jacob Herauf celebrates Dallon Melin’s first career WHL goalie in the first period against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday at the Centrium in WHL action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels 7, Rockets 0

On a night when Brandon Hagel was honoured for his September and October play, the veteran simply kept rolling.

He was awarded the Rebels Player of the Month before puck drop, then recorded his ninth multi-point game of the year with a goal and two assists as the Rebels cruised to a 7-0 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

In their first home game since Oct. 26, the Rebels gave the rowdy 4,213 fans at the Centrium plenty to cheer about. They scored two power-play goals in the third and a pair of shorthanded markers.

“Very solid. Right from our first shift on, we played the way we want to play. Persistent on pucks and hard on pucks,” Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said.

“We knew that we were playing a team that has some good size, they compete and play hard. We had to get in the trenches and win some battles and be competitive. We certainly did that tonight.”

It was Hagel who opened the floodgates down a man in the first period.

He burst past two Rockets’ defenders, before picking up the puck at centre ice on a breakaway. The overage forward proceeded to beat Kelowna netminder James Porter low blocker for his 14th goal of the year.

“He took off there. His speed is certainly different than it has been in the past. He felt good tonight, last couple games he was pretty sore,” Sutter said.

Late in the opening frame, Rebels forward Chris Douglas slipped a no-look pass across the Kelowna crease right on the tape of Dallon Melin. With Porter out of position, Melin had a tap-in for his first career WHL goal.

“It was an unbelievable pass, I think a pylon could have scored that goal,” he said.

“Felt good to get it, but I didn’t do much.”

His line along with Austin Schellenberg and River Fahey also impressed Sutter in the victory.

“I thought that line had some really good shifts. One shift in the second, they hemmed them in their zone and there was some action around the net. They gained some momentum back for us,” Sutter said.

Just before the halfway point of the second, Douglas got creative again. Porter dove into the slot in an attempt to beat the Rebels forward to the loose puck, but his plan backfired.

Douglas chipped the puck over the Rockets goalie before he used a baseball swing to bury his fifth goal of the season. The 17-year-old from Richmond, B.C. has three goals and four points in his last three games.

Hagel was at it again shorthanded in the second.

He cruised wide and drew the Rockets defence towards him, which left Reese Johnson all alone in front. Hagel slipped a pass backdoor to Johnson and the Rebels captain easily deposited his 10th goal of the year. That tally chased Porter, who allowed four goals on 18 shots.

“Those two goals were huge,” Sutter said of the shorthanded goals.

“First goal of the game and fourth goal. You get those you are able to get some momentum out of that. The important thing is they were early in the PK and then we had to do a good job killing them off and that’s just as important. Kids played hard and well.”

After a Lane Zablocki interference penalty to end the second, Jeff de Wit struck on the power play 49 seconds into the third. The goal was his 13th of the campaign and seventh in his last eight games.

Alex Morzoff added his third of the year on the man advantage just under six minutes into the final frame. Morozoff also assisted on a Carson Sass goal late in the third.

Rebels netminder Ethan Anders also pitched his second career shutout with 28 saves. The victory was Red Deer’s third in a row and sixth in their last seven games.

Red Deer is back at home on Saturday when they host the Kootenay Ice at 7 p.m. at the Centrium.

Red Deer Rebels veteran Brandon Hagel scored his second shorthanded goal of the season on Friday at the Centrium in a dominant Rebels victory over the Kelowna Rockets. It was the Rebels first home game since Oct. 26. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)