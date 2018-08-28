Blackfalds native Foxx Doell, who played last season for the Red Deer Rebels Bantam AAA team, got a chance to work out this week with his hometown club and said it was a cool experience. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rebels’ youngsters showcase talent at Rookie Camp

The Red Deer Rebels young talent had their last chance to impress the team brass Tuesday.

Rookie Camp wrapped up with the fifth and final scrimmage and assistant GM Shaun Sutter said young players getting a taste of the next level can play a large role in their development.

“It’s great for every player at the camp to gain the experience of being at a major junior camp,” Sutter said.

“This is real good hockey and they see what the major junior level is like and how it operates behind the scenes. It’s a great starting point and confidence booster for the kids.”

Sutter also noted that the collection of 2002 and 2003-born players didn’t contain a lot of high-end WHL Bantam Draft picks for the Rebels. He said over the years, listed talent has been a consistent source of development for the club. Players like Brandon Hagel, Reese Johnson, Arshdeep Bains, Chris Douglas were all at one point list players for the team and now play a key role.

“We have a lot of listed players and they are good hockey players,” Sutter said.

“There are really good players out there and they are not always jumping off the page. You have to watch and monitor their progress to see where they’re at. This is a starting point for us as a scouting staff.”

Blackfalds native Foxx Doell, 15, received a camp invite this year and is hoping to one day turn that into a permanent role with the Rebels.

He said it was a memorable experience skating with the Rebels this week and thinks that through the season this year he can develop the skills necessary to one day make the jump to the WHL.

“It felt pretty good, coming to the hometown. Having fun and learning some things against some different players. Just have to try hard and give it your all,” said Doell, who played for the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels last season.

“It felt pretty cool actually being on the ice that some NHLers played on.”

Red Deer product Keaton Sorenson, 16, who started the week at rookie camp, made the jump Tuesday to main camp and could see action in the Black and White game Wednesday night.

Sutter also added that at the end of the day, rookie camp provides a benchmark to evaluation for the scouting staff through the hockey season.

“I think we see who had put on a lot of strength or maybe their skating has improved over the summer. These kids are changing all the time,” Sutter noted.

“They change month to month and really you try and get the best guys at camp to get a look at them before hockey season starts.”


