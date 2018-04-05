Red Deer AAA Braves looking forward to new season

Josh Zinger will be back on the mound for the Red Deer Carstar Midget AAA Braves this season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Carstar Midget AAA Braves are anxiously awaiting a return to the diamond.

Playing out of the NorWest Midget Baseball League, the Braves roster has been set since January but they still haven’t practiced outside because of the weather.

Braves head coach Randy Gehring, who will take over the reigns from Dwayne Lalor said the majority of their team is returning from last year and they hope to build a successful 27-13 record in 2017.

“Most of the kids are returning from last year. We lost a couple older guys. A couple 19-year-olds. We’ve got most of the nucleus, 11 guys returning and added one first year,” Gehring said.

“We’re going to be in pretty good shape. The nice thing about Red Deer is we always have a lot of talented players and lots of pitching so that always helps.”

Zach Baker, one of the top RBI producers in the NoWest league is back for another season with the Braves. Cooper Jones, Ty Moline, Josh Zinger, Aidan Gehring, Austin Hammond, Ben LeBlanc, Hunter Leslie and Jared Arnold are all back for another year.

Zinger and Hammond each threw over 34 innings for the Braves last year.

Last season the Braves didn’t start play until May 5, but Gehring hopes they can at least get out on the diamond at some point in the next month.

He said that while they’ve been practicing inside and several of the players attend baseball academies, getting outdoors creates a different practice environment.

“It’s not so much getting reps, but you can only do so much indoors. You want to be out on the diamond where you can take advantage of the space,” Gehring added.

The team will also host their annual Day with the Braves camp again in June. Last year the camp had over 60 kids in attendance.

“Kids spent the day with the Midget players and they work at stations and skill development and fundamentals,” Gehring said.

‘It’s an awesome event down at Great Chief Park.”



