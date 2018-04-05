Josh Zinger will be back on the mound for the Red Deer Carstar Midget AAA Braves this season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer AAA Braves looking forward to new season

The Red Deer Carstar Midget AAA Braves are anxiously awaiting a return to the diamond.

Playing out of the NorWest Midget Baseball League, the Braves roster has been set since January but they still haven’t practiced outside because of the weather.

Braves head coach Randy Gehring, who will take over the reigns from Dwayne Lalor said the majority of their team is returning from last year and they hope to build a successful 27-13 record in 2017.

“Most of the kids are returning from last year. We lost a couple older guys. A couple 19-year-olds. We’ve got most of the nucleus, 11 guys returning and added one first year,” Gehring said.

“We’re going to be in pretty good shape. The nice thing about Red Deer is we always have a lot of talented players and lots of pitching so that always helps.”

Zach Baker, one of the top RBI producers in the NoWest league is back for another season with the Braves. Cooper Jones, Ty Moline, Josh Zinger, Aidan Gehring, Austin Hammond, Ben LeBlanc, Hunter Leslie and Jared Arnold are all back for another year.

Zinger and Hammond each threw over 34 innings for the Braves last year.

Last season the Braves didn’t start play until May 5, but Gehring hopes they can at least get out on the diamond at some point in the next month.

He said that while they’ve been practicing inside and several of the players attend baseball academies, getting outdoors creates a different practice environment.

“It’s not so much getting reps, but you can only do so much indoors. You want to be out on the diamond where you can take advantage of the space,” Gehring added.

The team will also host their annual Day with the Braves camp again in June. Last year the camp had over 60 kids in attendance.

“Kids spent the day with the Midget players and they work at stations and skill development and fundamentals,” Gehring said.

‘It’s an awesome event down at Great Chief Park.”


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stettler’s Daylan Kuefler signs with Kamloops Blazers
Next story
Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewells to retiring Sedin twins

Just Posted

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio… Continue reading

RCMP dress as survey crew to catch drivers using cellphones, not buckling up

AMHERST, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are going undercover in a… Continue reading

Canadian ‘lifter under scrutiny at Commonwealth Games after hit and run charge

GOLD COAST, Australia — A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth… Continue reading

Canada not on board plan to ban “dirty fuel” use on Arctic shipping routes

OTTAWA — The Canadian government wants more study on the impact of… Continue reading

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, all full time, as jobless rate stays at record low 5.8%

OTTAWA — The economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

Star Wars spinoff ‘Solo’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK — “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the… Continue reading

Myanmar groups say Facebook hasn’t controlled hate speech

BANGKOK — Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar said Facebook has… Continue reading

Judge releases fatality inquiry report into death of mentally handicapped woman

EDMONTON — A report into the death of a mentally handicapped woman… Continue reading

Canadians in Silicon Valley reflect on US gun culture in wake of YouTube shooting

When Ron Piovesan moved from Toronto to the United States for work… Continue reading

Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month

Imagine talking, but not being understood by people, reaching for your wallet,… Continue reading

‘I lost my best friend to suicide last May’ Central Alberta teen raises awareness about mental health issues

Shareena Ermineskin from Maskwacis crowned Miss Teen Central Alberta in March

Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington faces new securities charges in U.S.

Former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and his company face new securities… Continue reading

Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

NEW YORK — Facebook’s acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month