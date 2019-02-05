Red Deer athletes gear up for Canada Winter Games

With the Canada Winter Games just days away in Red Deer, the names of the 247 Alberta competitors have been released.

Among the group of competitors are four athletes from Red Deer and area, as well as Kobi Chant, 16, a figure skater from Olds and Men’s Hockey goalie Drew Sim of Tees.

From Red Deer, Kaitlyn Wiley, 18, will compete in archery. In 2018 she won gold at the Canadian Regionals and silver at the 2018 Canadian Indoor 3D Championships. Zachary Blakely, 19, will represent Alberta in gymnastics. Blakely most recently finished fourth at the World Age Group Championships and also won gold in 2017 at the national championships.

Kalena Soehn, 19, will also compete in gymnastics. She was also a gold medalist at nationals in 2017 and recently finished fourth at the World Championships in double-mini trampoline.

Freestyle skier Megan Cressey, 19, of Sylvan Lake is also on Team Alberta. Last year she finished third in the Quebec City Big Air World Cup and first in the Toyo Cup.

Coaches from the area include Brandin Cote (hockey) and Kegan Soehn (trampoline). Walter Wiley (archery), Michael Kraichy (hockey) and Kendall Newell (hockey) are all managers for the games.

The opening ceremonies for the Games are set for Feb. 15 with competition beginning on Feb. 16.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter