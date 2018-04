A pair of Red Deer bowlers are set to represent the province next month at the Youth Bowl Canada Five Pin Nationals in Regina, Sask.

Dakota Clubine and Jenson Wudkevich, who bowl out of Heritage Lanes won gold at the Alberta qualifier in March in the Junior Boys division.

The duo will compete for a national title from May 5-7 in Regina.



