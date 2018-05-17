Red Deer Catalina swimmers win big in Edmonton

15 swimmers earn multiple medals at Edmonton Keyano Invitational

The Red Deer Catalina Swim Club roared past the competition earning 55 medals at the Edmonton Keyano Invitational swim meet last weekend.

Kyla Leibel had a spectacular showing with gold in five events. She won the 50-metre freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events, along with the 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Dalton Powell was a big winner for the Catalina with six medals. He brought home gold in the 50m and 200m backstroke and 200m freestyle. He won silver in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, and finished third in the 50m butterfly.

River Roos was also a top performer for the Catalina with gold in the 100m freestyle and the 200m freestyle relay. Roos earned silver in the 50m, 400m, and 1500m freestyle events. He was third in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

In the 14-15 age group, Jaden DeBruijn picked up five medals. DeBruijn earned gold in the 200m freestyle, silver in the 50m and 200m backstroke, as well as bronze in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Myles Grant won five medals in the 11 and under category. Grant won gold in the 100m breaststroke, silver in the 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle. He also collected bronze in the 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle.

The 12-13-year-old relay teams also earned a gold in the 200m freestyle relay and bronze in the 200m medley relay. In the 14-15 age group, the relay team won bronze in the 200m freestyle relay and in both the 200m girls and boys medley relay.

Other medalists include Ocean Roos (first- 400m freestyle, second- 200m butterfly, and freestyle), James Cho (third 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly), Annika Erickson (third 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly), Noah Thomas (third 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley), Cooper Waddle (second- 50m and 100m freestyle, third- 200m breaststroke), Miyanna Graham (first- 50m breaststroke, third 100m breaststroke), Nathan Delver (third 200m IM and 100m butterfly), Jayden Vale (first- 200m and 100m freestyle), Brooklyn Wiens (second-400m IM, third- 200m butterfly) Logan Lopaschuk (third- 100m freestyle and 200m) and Justin Valentine (second 100m backstroke).

The Catalina will hold their annual Freeze ‘N Fry Swim Meet on June 9 and 10 at the Recreation Centre in Red Deer.


