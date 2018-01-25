Premier Academy Cheerleading and Tumbling’s senior four co-ed team Ignite will compete in the Canadian Finals in Niagara Falls, Ont. April 7. (Photo contributed by Premier Academy)

Red Deer cheer squad off to national competition

A Red Deer cheerleading team is making history by tumbling into its first national competition.

Premier Academy Cheerleading and Tumbling’s level four senior co-ed team Ignite will compete in the 2018 Canadian Finals in April.

The team earned its spot in the 30-team competition last weekend after finishing first in its division at the Cold Snap Cheer and Dance Championships in Edmonton.

“I’m really proud of all the kids, coaches and everyone who has been working really hard for this,” said Riana Luck, Premier Academy owner.

Ignite’s cheerleaders ages range from 12 to 18 years old.

Only three bids to compete at the Canadian Finals were earned at the Cold Snap Championships; the only event in Alberta teams can earn a bid.

Luck, who founded Premier Academy nine years ago, said she was extremely happy to hear the team would compete in the competition.

“A lot of these kids have been with us for five to eight years and have definitely put in a lot of time. They’re very deserving and extremely excited,” said Luck.

The national competition will be in Niagara Falls, Ont. April 7 where level one to four teams will cheer.

“All of the teams are going to be quite talented that are participating … and I think we’ll do quite well, but I have have no idea (where we’ll finish),” said Luck.

“We haven’t competed very much throughout Canada outside of Alberta. It’ll be really great to see how we are up against teams from the east coast and Central Canada,” she said.

The team has attended multiple competitions in the United States.

The past nine years at Premier Academy has been a great journey, Luck added.

“It’s been quite amazing to see Premier grow to the point it is today,” she said. “We are trying to do more than just teach kids how to flip and tumble – we are building community leaders and extraordinary young people who are valuable team members.”


