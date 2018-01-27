WATCH: Red Deer College Kings volleyball beats Lethbridge Kodiaks in four sets

Being up 24-21, Red Deer College Kings volleyball coach Aaron Schulha expects that his team would end the set quickly.

But for the second game in a row, they gave up the lead and the set only to have to rally back to win.

Playing in the second half of a two-game series against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks at home, the Kings shook off a third set letdown to win three sets to one (25-17, 25-15, 26-28, 25-19).

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have been out of here after three sets,” said Schulha. “It’s disappointing, but it’s a bit familiar with this group.

“We were up 24-21 and 2-0 in sets and just didn’t push back when they were pushing late. They’re fighting for their in the match. We get tight and that’s not a point for us to get tight.”

Leading the way for the Kings was Hamish Hazelden who registered 17 kills in the win. On Friday, he had 18 kills, bringing his weekend total to 35 kills.

“Hamish wasn’t going as well as he was on Friday, so we had to score points other ways,” said Schulha. “I thought our blocking and defence was really good.”

Not far behind him was Ben Holmes who registered 12 kills of his own.

On the backend, Thomas Wass led the team with 12 digs and Isiah Stime had 10 digs.

The win is the Kings second of the weekend after they beat the Kodiaks in four sets Friday night.

“It was good to get a weekend sweep against those guys,” said Schulha. “Our backs are against the wall for playoffs. We had to beat those guys twice.

“I think we could have been out of here at 3-0 and 3-0, if we had looked after what we needed to.”

The Kings are on a bye week this coming weekend and will take the opportunity to rest and focus on winning their next few games.

The win improves their record to 7-5. It puts them two points ahead of the Kodiaks and into four place in the Alberta College Athletics Conference South Division.

The Kings return to the court on Feb. 8 against Ambrose University in Calgary. They will be back on home turf on Feb. 10 as they take on Ambrose in the second half of a home-and-home series. The match starts at 8 p.m.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Watch: Hitting the ice at Tommy Gun’s Outdoor Winter Classic

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

NAFTA talks ‘more positive’: Signs point to emerging back-and-forth negotiation

MONTREAL — The single biggest question looming over the current round of… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month