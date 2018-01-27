WATCH: Red Deer College Kings volleyball beats Lethbridge Kodiaks in four sets

Being up 24-21, Red Deer College Kings volleyball coach Aaron Schulha expects that his team would end the set quickly.

But for the second game in a row, they gave up the lead and the set only to have to rally back to win.

Playing in the second half of a two-game series against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks at home, the Kings shook off a third set letdown to win three sets to one (25-17, 25-15, 26-28, 25-19).

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have been out of here after three sets,” said Schulha. “It’s disappointing, but it’s a bit familiar with this group.

“We were up 24-21 and 2-0 in sets and just didn’t push back when they were pushing late. They’re fighting for their in the match. We get tight and that’s not a point for us to get tight.”

Leading the way for the Kings was Hamish Hazelden who registered 17 kills in the win. On Friday, he had 18 kills, bringing his weekend total to 35 kills.

“Hamish wasn’t going as well as he was on Friday, so we had to score points other ways,” said Schulha. “I thought our blocking and defence was really good.”

Not far behind him was Ben Holmes who registered 12 kills of his own.

On the backend, Thomas Wass led the team with 12 digs and Isiah Stime had 10 digs.

The win is the Kings second of the weekend after they beat the Kodiaks in four sets Friday night.

“It was good to get a weekend sweep against those guys,” said Schulha. “Our backs are against the wall for playoffs. We had to beat those guys twice.

“I think we could have been out of here at 3-0 and 3-0, if we had looked after what we needed to.”

The Kings are on a bye week this coming weekend and will take the opportunity to rest and focus on winning their next few games.

The win improves their record to 7-5. It puts them two points ahead of the Kodiaks and into four place in the Alberta College Athletics Conference South Division.

The Kings return to the court on Feb. 8 against Ambrose University in Calgary. They will be back on home turf on Feb. 10 as they take on Ambrose in the second half of a home-and-home series. The match starts at 8 p.m.



