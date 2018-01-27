Red Deer College Queens Miranda Dawe block Taya Mikado’s shot on Saturday. The Queens won the match over the Lethbridge Kodiaks in straight sets. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer College Queens volleyball team completes weekend sweep of Lethbridge Kodiaks

Turns out the pair of weekend losses to Briercrest earlier this month was the wakeup call the Red Deer College Queens volleyball team needed.

Fresh off a Friday night straight sets victory over the visiting Lethbridge College Kodiaks, the Queens completed the sweep Saturday afternoon with a three set win (25-13, 25-19, 25-19).

Queens head coach Chris Wandler pointed to the two road losses to Briercrest, on Jan. 19 and 20, as a turning point at this part of their season.

“It told us we were right there, but we had a couple of things to clean up this week and we did that,” said Wandler. “Hopefully we can use that going forward.”

Last night, the Queens cruised to a three set victory over the Kodieaks (25-15, 25-11, 25-15).

“I thought it was a good continuation from last night,” said Wandler. “Our serves led the way with 14 aces.We haven’t served the ball that well all season, so it was good to get that on track.

“We’ve been working on that all season, trying to find that right tempo and speed. Putting some teams in distress and really helping us out.”

Leading the way for the Queens was Miranda Dawe, who’s 15 kills and 10 digs led the team in both categories. Katrina Dawe and McKenna Barthel tied for second on the team with seven kills each.

“It didn’t look like 15, it was balanced,” said Wandler. “It didn’t look like she had so much volume, Chanelle Kayser did a really good job of setting up the group.”

Setting up the plays all game long was Kayser who had a game leading 31 assists.

For the Kodiaks, Kristine Ward led the team with 10 kills.

The win lifts the Queens record to 15-5, sitting in second place in the Alberta College Athletic Conference South Division behind Briercrest.

The team heads into a bye week this weekend where Wandler said they will have the chance to rest their players and help them work through nagging injuries.

The Queens return to the court on Feb. 8 against Ambrose University in Calgary. They will be back on home turf on Feb. 10 as they take on Ambrose in the second half of a home-and-home series. The match starts at 6 p.m.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red Deer College Queens Miranda Dawe spikes the ball on Laura Serafini and Taya Mikado of the Lethbridge Kodiaks on Saturday. The Queens won the match in straight sets. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Rebels look to end homestand with a pair of wins

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games bid opened floodgates of sports tourism in Red Deer

Red Deer is quickly becoming a destination for sports lovers. With a… Continue reading

In Photos: Family Literacy Day in Red Deer

École Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer celebrated Family Literacy Day… Continue reading

Most new City of Red Deer jobs in 2018 will be temporary

Canada Winter Games preparation is one of their tasks

Regional sewage line questioned

Lacombe County and Red Deer County question sewage commission’s business plan

Flu hospitalizations still climbing in Central Alberta

More Influenza B cases seen

Watch: Métis dancers keep tradition alive in Red Deer

Dancing the Red River Jig, Sash Dance, and others

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Simulation has Central Albertans experience poverty

An upcoming event will have Central Albertans experience the hardships of families… Continue reading

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

The deaths of Toronto billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey in… Continue reading

Man imprisoned for decades sues police, FBI after release

A Massachusetts man who spent more than three decades in prison for… Continue reading

Grammy-nominated Nova Scotian director on creating music videos with a social impact

Nova Scotian director Andy Hines still gets emotionally overwhelmed remembering the day… Continue reading

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month