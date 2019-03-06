The Red Deer Fencing Club hosted its annual tournament this past weekend. Contributed photo

Red Deer Fenncing Club wins medals at home tournament

Many Red Deer Fencing Club members earned medals at their annual home tournament this past weekend.

The event featured about 40 fencers from central Alberta and several Calgary clubs on March 2 and 3 at Red Deer Fencing’s facility in Gasoline Alley.

In the veteran’s event, Louise Zanussi won a bronze medal and Karen Lyver won a silver and a bronze. Michelle Ostrikoff won two bronze medals in the senior women’s open.

Robert Forsstrom won silver and Dave Coates won bronze in men’s veteran epee.

Two younger Red Deer fencers also landed on the podium in the Y11 event; Nicolas Pelz won silver and Bracken Hilman won bronze.

Alexander Brehaut finished seventh in U17 mixed epee. In U20 mixed epee, Braden Weiss finished sixth and Megan Ostrikoff placed ninth.

Weiss also finished sixth in senior men’s epee Weiss – Robert Forsstrom finished seventh in the same competition.

In senior women’s epee Megan Ostrikoff finished seventh and Zanussi placed eighth.

Next weekend members of the Red Deer Fencing will head to the Edmonton Veteran’s Cup, hosted by the Wild Rose Fencing Club, and the Wetterberg Open hosted by the University of Edmonton Fencing Club.

 

