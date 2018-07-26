The closing ceremonies at the Canada Cup in Calgary Sunday. Two Red Deerians played for Team Alberta in its 31-26 gold medal game defeat to Team Saskatchewan. (Photo contributed by Football Alberta Twitter)

Red Deer football players grab silver at Canada Cup

Jacob Weller and Dolan Hills played for Team Alberta at the annual tournament last week

Two football players from Red Deer high schools came home from a national competition with silver medals.

Hunting Hills’ Dolan Hills, a linebacker, and Notre Dame’s Jacob Weller, an offensive lineman, won silver with U18 Team Alberta at Football Canada’s 2018 Canada Cup last week in Calgary.

Alberta defeated British Columbia 31-21 Monday and beat three-time defending champions Quebec 23-13 Thursday, en route to a 31-26 loss to Team Saskatchewan in the championship game Sunday.

Despite the loss, Weller said he’s happy his team finished second in the country.

“We were an underdog against Quebec and a lot of people thought we were going to lose to B.C.,” he said. “There isn’t a lot of hardship to feel from losing a close game in the finals.”

Weller said one of the hardest things about the tournament ending, is knowing he won’t see some of his teammates again.

“I’m very proud what we did as a group,” said Weller. “We definitely bonded and built quite the brotherhood on that team. I’m going to miss that.”

This was Weller’s second Canada Cup and Hills’ first. Weller said he enjoyed this Canada Cup even more than last year’s event.

“I love playing against tougher competition – I always play better games against better guys. I don’t know why, but it just happens,” he said.

Weller said he and Hills were proud to represent Red Deer on and off the field at the annual event.

After playing together at the Canada Cup, the two Red Deerians will now set their eyes on the upcoming high school football season as opponents. Weller said he’s excited to faceoff against Hills.

“We’ve been on teams together a number of times and we’ve always been tight through football. It’s always fun to play against each other and we have good laughs out there,” he said.


