Red Deer high school football coach named Bantam Coach of the Year

Notre Dame Jr. Cougars coach Justin Flunder will be honoured by Football Alberta this weekend

Notre Dame High School’s Justin Flunder was named the best bantam football coach in the province.

Football Alberta will honour Flunder as the Bantam Coach of the Year at the Senior Bowl Banquet in Edmonton Sunday, a day before the Senior Bowl North vs. South Provincial High School Football All-Star Game.

Flunder led the Notre Dame Jr. Cougars to the Central Alberta League Championship and the first-ever Provincial Tier II Championship for a team outside Calgary or Edmonton.

After coaching the Red Deer Steelers peewee team to an undefeated season in 2015, Flunder joined the Jr. Cougars in 2016. The Cougars went 1-6 in his first coaching season.

More to come.


