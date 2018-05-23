Red Deer high school rugby teams squash Drayton Valley

The Hunting Hill Lightning girls rugby team beat Frank Maddox High School, Drayton Valley, 37-10, putting the Lightning into the league final against Notre Dame. (Contributed photo)

A winning weekend sent the Hunting Hills Lightning boys rugby team straight to their league finals.

The boys faced off against Frank Maddox High School, in Drayton Valley, aver the weekend and emerged 48-12 victors.

The win puts them atop the Tier 2 school standings and means they get a berth into the league finals. They will play either the Notre Dame Cougars or the Wetaskiwin Composite Sabres on May 30. The winner will go to provincials.

The girls team also emerged victorious, with a 37-10 win over Frank Maddox High School. They will also play for a chance at provincials on May 30 against the Notre Dame Cougars, at Settlers Place at Great Chief Park.

Scoring for the girls were Kandra Hayter, Amanda Kirk, Kristen Handley, Olivia Watson and Laurel Stephan. Camryn Holland scored two conversion points.



