Samantha Gagnon was named the Alberta Sport Development Centre — Central’s athlete of the month for April. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer volleyball player Samantha Gagnon named athlete of the month

A high school volleyball player has been named the Alberta Sport Development Centre — Central’s female athlete of the month for April.

Samantha Gagnon, 18, is a Grade 12 student at Ecole Notre Dame High School and a competitive volleyball athlete.

Both of her parents played university and professional volleyball and her father was on Team Canada in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Gagnon has played the past two seasons on the Notre Dame senior volleyball team as well as spent five season with the Queens volleyball club and made Team Alberta in 2017 that competed at the USA Volleyball Performance Championships in Florida.

Off the court, Gagnon is an accomplished musician and is fluent in French.

This fall she will attend the University of British Columbia — Okanagan as a member of the school’s volleyball team and will major in business.


