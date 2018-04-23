The Red Deer Ice U14 girls volleyball team earned a silver medal at the Volleyball Alberta Provincials in Edmonton on the weekend. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer Ice U14 team wins silver at provincials

The Red Deer U14 Ice capped off a successful season this weekend with a silver medal at Volleyball Alberta Provincials.

The second place finish in Division 1 put them second in the u14 age group among 84 teams in Alberta. The Ice fell to the FOG Hawks in the gold medal match.

It was their third consecutive medal this season, after a gold medal win at the Premier 1 tournament and a silver at the Premier 2.

The team will travel to Anaheim, California in June to compete in the Southern California Volleyball Association Summer Soiree.

Members of the team include Brielle Brown, Maddy DeZutter, Lauren Domoney, Avery Hansen, Lauren Junck, Sydney Monaghan, Paige Roslinsky, Shynelle Woroniuk, Haley Zinger. They were coached by Keith Hansen, Kirsten DeZutter, and Kelly Roslinksy.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wolf Creek set to open Links Course Friday
Next story
Raptors have to hope home-court advantage will carry them past Wizards

Just Posted

Red Deer massage therapist not guilty of sexual assault

Judge said he had reasonable doubt and must acquit

Update: Nine dead, 16 injured in van incident authorities call a horrific attack

TORONTO — Nine people died and 16 others were injured when a… Continue reading

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Update: Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Nine dead, 16 injured say police

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Anti-straw movement should consider people with disabilities, advocates say

TORONTO — Some Canadians who rely on plastic straws are calling on… Continue reading

City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

Talk to city staffers and council

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month