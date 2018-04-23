Red Deer Ice U14 team wins silver at provincials

The Red Deer Ice U14 girls volleyball team earned a silver medal at the Volleyball Alberta Provincials in Edmonton on the weekend. (Contributed photo)

The Red Deer U14 Ice capped off a successful season this weekend with a silver medal at Volleyball Alberta Provincials.

The second place finish in Division 1 put them second in the u14 age group among 84 teams in Alberta. The Ice fell to the FOG Hawks in the gold medal match.

It was their third consecutive medal this season, after a gold medal win at the Premier 1 tournament and a silver at the Premier 2.

The team will travel to Anaheim, California in June to compete in the Southern California Volleyball Association Summer Soiree.

Members of the team include Brielle Brown, Maddy DeZutter, Lauren Domoney, Avery Hansen, Lauren Junck, Sydney Monaghan, Paige Roslinsky, Shynelle Woroniuk, Haley Zinger. They were coached by Keith Hansen, Kirsten DeZutter, and Kelly Roslinksy.



