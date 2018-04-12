Hana Gobin, Jill Franz and Ashley Rogers won medals at a judo tournament in Red Deer in November. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer Judo Club’s 50th season has been ‘tough financially’

The Red Deer Judo Club’s 50th year has been tough financially.

The club’s board is still trying to secure a permanent home while celebrating half a century of judo in the community.

“Over the last couple years we’ve been struggling to find a home. We have one this year that we don’t have to share, but making ends meet is a struggle,” said Cobralin Brochu, club board member

The club moved into a new facility in late 2017 at 87 Petrolia Dr., with the hope it will become its location many years to come.

After renting for three years, the club will have the option to purchase the facility. The club will need to do plenty of fundraising to make that happen, Brochu said.

“Without getting a huge amount of fundraising done, help from the city or a grant, we’re not going to be able to afford to purchase this building,” said Brochu.

Brochu said they are looking for another group to sublease the facility for the hours the club isn’t there.

The club has held a pub night fundraiser and some bottle drives this year. Brochu said the club needs more volunteers to get things done.

“Next year we have quite a commitment; hosting two tournaments and the Canada Winter Games. Our volunteers are getting pretty burned out,” she said.

Brochu said other than the finances, it has been a great year.

There are 70 members in the judo club, which is about 20 more than last year. A big reason for growth is the new facility, Brochu added.

Instead of doing two practice nights a week, the club is doing four.

“Now we can split up the juniors from the seniors, which makes more room for seniors and makes it safer for the juniors,” Brochu said.

Club members are enjoying themselves this year, she added.

“It’s an Olympic sport for all ages and genders,” Brochu said. “It’s a family sport for me. My dad, myself, my brother, my children – we’ve all done judo … and judo teammates become like new family members.”

Brochu has been a board member for the last 10 years and has been involved in the club on-and-off since 1996.

She is one of five club members to receive their black belts this year; Ben Guenther, Davin Simao, Kayla Thompson and Brendan Thompson are the others.

For more information on the club, visit www.reddeerjudo.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto Raptors hope to erase playoff ghosts of past; face Wiz in 1st round

Just Posted

Space heater caused house fire

No one injured in house fire Wednesday that badly damaged north-end home

Red Deer surgeon says joint replacement wait time improvement in Central Zone is artificial

A Red Deer surgeon says a recent study that shows joint replacement… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Ever since their then nine-month-old daughter had to be flown by STARS… Continue reading

Stettler man charged with murder

James Hulkovich was found dead on April 6

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Toolkit, workshops aim to improve source water quality in Red Deer River watershed

A watershed protection group has launched an action plan to encourage municipalities… Continue reading

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr for anaphylaxis in short supply: Health Canada

OTTAWA — Pfizer Canada has advised Health Canada that there’s a shortage… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Point in Time Count and Survey results to come in June

Results from Red Deer’s latest Point in Time Homeless Count and Survey… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year named

Red Deer Emergency dispatchers answer 400 calls every day

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month