Red Deer Judo Club’s 50th season has been ‘tough financially’

Hana Gobin, Jill Franz and Ashley Rogers won medals at a judo tournament in Red Deer in November. (Contributed photo)

The Red Deer Judo Club’s 50th year has been tough financially.

The club’s board is still trying to secure a permanent home while celebrating half a century of judo in the community.

“Over the last couple years we’ve been struggling to find a home. We have one this year that we don’t have to share, but making ends meet is a struggle,” said Cobralin Brochu, club board member

The club moved into a new facility in late 2017 at 87 Petrolia Dr., with the hope it will become its location many years to come.

After renting for three years, the club will have the option to purchase the facility. The club will need to do plenty of fundraising to make that happen, Brochu said.

“Without getting a huge amount of fundraising done, help from the city or a grant, we’re not going to be able to afford to purchase this building,” said Brochu.

Brochu said they are looking for another group to sublease the facility for the hours the club isn’t there.

The club has held a pub night fundraiser and some bottle drives this year. Brochu said the club needs more volunteers to get things done.

“Next year we have quite a commitment; hosting two tournaments and the Canada Winter Games. Our volunteers are getting pretty burned out,” she said.

Brochu said other than the finances, it has been a great year.

There are 70 members in the judo club, which is about 20 more than last year. A big reason for growth is the new facility, Brochu added.

Instead of doing two practice nights a week, the club is doing four.

“Now we can split up the juniors from the seniors, which makes more room for seniors and makes it safer for the juniors,” Brochu said.

Club members are enjoying themselves this year, she added.

“It’s an Olympic sport for all ages and genders,” Brochu said. “It’s a family sport for me. My dad, myself, my brother, my children – we’ve all done judo … and judo teammates become like new family members.”

Brochu has been a board member for the last 10 years and has been involved in the club on-and-off since 1996.

She is one of five club members to receive their black belts this year; Ben Guenther, Davin Simao, Kayla Thompson and Brendan Thompson are the others.

For more information on the club, visit www.reddeerjudo.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter