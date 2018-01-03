Red Deer Lacrosse Association gearing up for winter sessions

The minor lacrosse season is quickly approaching and local athletes are getting another chance to round into form.

January will feature the last part of the Winter Camp for local players, an opportunity to sharpen their skills before the spring box season starts next month.

“Players will have a greater chance to get some one-on-one work done between a coach and a player,” said Lindsay Bell, registrar for the Red Deer Lacrosse Association.

“This is beneficial as the coach can then focus on the player’s strengths and improvement areas while giving the best experience possible for that one player.”

Bell said while some players had the chance to train since the beginning of October, many, because of commitments to other sports will join the group in the final month before the spring box season gets underway in February.

Athletes from the mini-tyke (ages 5-6) all the way to midget (ages 15-16) can participate and have the opportunity to pick up the basic skills in the sport.

“Players are fortunate as they not only learn basic skills and drills in this sport – how to properly shoot the ball, the rules, how to play with teammates,” Bell said. “But they gain lifelong friendships, some of which they see year after year while continuing in this sport.”

The spring box season takes place at the Collicutt Centre soccer pitch from February until June, before the summer season gets underway.

“Players can expect to have both travel and away games, and tournaments,” Bell added.

“Spring box evaluations will start for our A-Teams in February and once those are complete, Spring box evaluations will start for all divisions and the teams are created.”

The winter sessions start on Jan. 8 at 6:15 p.m. at the Collicutt for the Novice age group, with the PeeWee players to follow. Jan. 10, will be the start for Mini-Tyke, Bantam, and Midget age groups.



