Red Deer Midget A Chiefs win league championship

The Red Deer Midget A Chiefs earned a league title in the Calgary District Lacrosse Association on the weekend.

After a fourth-place finish in the regular season, the Chiefs upset the Calgary Sabrecats 12-5 to open the playoffs and advance to the gold medal game.

In the championship game, Red Deer topped the Rockyview Rage 8-3 to win the title.

The Red Deer Novice 3 Chiefs also picked up gold on the weekend in the Central Alberta Lacrosse League. They went 12-0 in the regular season, then capped the year off with a 3-1 record at the final tournament. Red Deer beat the Olds Stingers 12-4 in the final to earn gold.