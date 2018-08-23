Jett Grande trains at Arashi-Do Martial Arts in Red Deer Thursday afternoon. Grande will compete in the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s World Championships in Bahrain later this year. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer mixed martial artist to represent Canada at international tournament

Jett Grande will raise money to go to the IMMAF World Championships in Bahrain this November

A Red Deer fighter will travel across the globe later this year to compete in an international MMA tournament.

Jett Grande, 20, has been training in mixed martial arts for about eight years. He is 7-0 in his career and is Havoc Fighting Championship Amateur Lightweight Champion and XFFC Amateur Lightweight Champion. He is also the top-ranked amateur lightweight and top-ranked amateur welterweight fighter in Canada.

He will represent Canada at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s World Championships in Bahrain, which is near Saudi Arabia, in November.

“In about one or two weeks I’ll start training really hard for the tournament,” said Grande, who is coming off a victory Aug. 11 in Grande Prairie. “I’m super excited and super blessed to get this opportunity.”

Grande, who trains under his coach Gary Vig at Arashi-Do Martial Arts in Red Deer, said he loves watching himself progress as a mixed martial artist.

“Ever since I started I’ve noticed massive improvements,” he said. “I just love how there are so many sports incorporated into mixed martial arts; I can train in boxing, wrestling, Jiu Jitsu.”

Grande said he won’t rest on his laurels at the world championships.

“I have to keep on pushing myself, stay motivated and stay humble.

“I’m definitely proud of my accomplishments, but I don’t get too carried away because I know there is still lots of work to be done, especially if I want to come out on top in this tournament,” he said.

Grande will fight in the 170 lb. division, which he said will feature between 35 and 60 fighters from around the world. Grande could be in as many as five fights in five days.

Preparing for an event like this is very different than preparing for a fight against one opponent, he said.

“I won’t have a specific game plan going into the tournament,” he said. “With an isolated fight I’ll have a plan going in. My last fight, for example, I knew I was fighting a tall, lanky guy with good Jiu Jitsu, so I knew what I was dealing with. At this tournament you have to prepare for everything.”

Grande said he wants to take his MMA career as far as possible.

“I want to reach the top of the sport,” he said. “I’d like to fight in one of the major organizations; Bellator or UFC. But I don’t want to look too far ahead.”

Canadian fighters need to pay their own way to the tournament so a buffet and silent auction fundraiser will be held at JJ’s Kitchen and Bar Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. for Grande.

Tickets are $50 for the family-friendly event, where there will be T-shirts for sale and photo opportunities with Grande. To purchase tickets, contact Brenda Grande at 403-396-8754, luckybrenda@xplornet.com or luckyblackjack@telus.net.


