Stephanie Schmale throws a kick against Jennifer Wiebe at the Absolute Fitness gym in Red Deer Tuesday. The two Muay Thai fighters will compete at the TBA Classic tournament June 21-24 in Iowa. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Muay Thai fighters finish first and second at competition in U.S.

Two Red Deer Muay Thai fighters came home with first and second place finishes at a North American competition.

Jenn Wiebe, 25, finished first among eight fighters in her division and Stephanie Schmale, 28, finished second amount five fighters in her division at the TBA Classic tournament June 21-24 in Des Moines, Iowa.

READ MORE: Muay Thai fighters prepare for competition in U.S.

Schmale lost by decision in the finals and Wiebe won three fights en route to her first place finish; one by technical knockout and two by decision.

The two train at Absolute Fitness in Red Deer.


Send your sports tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Capitals promote Reirden to head coach to replace Trotz
Next story
Rebels forward Kristian Reichel signs with AHL Manitoba Moose

Just Posted

Flyover arranged in memory of Red Deer’s ‘true Canadian war hero’

Don Laubman, Second World War veteran, settled in Red Deer in 1979 missed by friends, family

Caught: Red Deer Remand inmate who escaped from jail two weeks ago

Dallas Albert Rain escaped with three others on June 12; Rain was the final suspect caught

WATCH: Man killed in collision fleeing Red Deer RCMP

A man was killed in a collision while trying to flee police… Continue reading

Red Deer agency working to keep youth safe during opioid crisis

Helping youth make good choices

Sylvan Lake doctor accused of making child porn

A doctor who has practiced in Sylvan Lake for three decades is… Continue reading

WATCH: 268 Lacombe Composite High School students celebrate graduation

The school’s graduation ceremony was held at Westerner Park in Red Deer Friday

The proper etiquette on taking care of Canada’s National flag

With Canada Day approaching, one Central Albertan is speaking out about the… Continue reading

Youth, man charged with trafficking cocaine in Rocky Mountain House

A 23-year-old and a youth has been charged with trafficking of a… Continue reading

Sean Spicer book tour will be a mix of public and private

NEW YORK — Sean Spicer’s book tour will be a mix of… Continue reading

Woman who saw Toronto subway rescue says men who leapt into action are heroes

TORONTO — Bystanders leapt into action to rescue a blind man who… Continue reading

Quebec launches hiring drive for government-run cannabis store employees

MONTREAL — Quebec’s government-run cannabis monopoly has launched a hiring drive with… Continue reading

Slain newspaper employees were dedicated to work, community

Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting… Continue reading

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Drake’s child, social media and Michael Jackson: Five things about his album ‘Scorpion’

TORONTO — Drake often boasts about his chart successes and wallows in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month