Red Deer Muay Thai fighters finish first and second at competition in U.S.

Stephanie Schmale throws a kick against Jennifer Wiebe at the Absolute Fitness gym in Red Deer Tuesday. The two Muay Thai fighters will compete at the TBA Classic tournament June 21-24 in Iowa. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Two Red Deer Muay Thai fighters came home with first and second place finishes at a North American competition.

Jenn Wiebe, 25, finished first among eight fighters in her division and Stephanie Schmale, 28, finished second amount five fighters in her division at the TBA Classic tournament June 21-24 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Schmale lost by decision in the finals and Wiebe won three fights en route to her first place finish; one by technical knockout and two by decision.

The two train at Absolute Fitness in Red Deer.



