Red Deer native Jocelyn Peterman advances at mixed doubles trials

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant posted a 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols in the Page Playoff 3-4 game on Saturday afternoon to reach the semifinal of the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials.

Peterman/Gallant had a 4-0 lead after three ends but Jones/Nichols fought back with three straight steals, eventually tying the game in the seventh end. Peterman had the final throw in the eighth end and came through with a tap for a single point and the victory.

“We know what’s on the line,” Peterman said. “But we just have to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Peterman/Gallant reached the 3-4 game earlier in the day with an 8-5 victory over Jill Officer and Reid Carruthers. Jones/Nichols beat Chelsea Carey and Colin Hodgson 8-7 in an extra end in the other morning elimination game at Stride Place.

Jones and Nichols — who have both won Olympic gold for Canada in four-player events — were eliminated with the loss.

“Obviously we’re hugely disappointed,” Jones said. “We came here to win, but I’m proud of how we played. Mark is a great teammate and I had a lot of fun.”

Val Sweeting and Brad Gushue were scheduled to play Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris in the Page 1-2 game later Saturday. The winner will advance directly to Sunday’s championship game while the loser will play Peterman/Gallant on Saturday night.

The semifinal winner will advance to the final.

The winner of Sunday’s final will represent Canada at the Winter Games next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Mixed doubles is making its debut on the Olympic program.

