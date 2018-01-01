Red Deer Optimist Chiefs fall in Mac’s Midget tournament final

Pat Canadians 4 Optimist Chiefs 0

It wasn’t the final they had envisioned, but the Red Deer Optimist Midget Chiefs capped off a lengthy run at the Mac’s Midget tournament with a silver medal finish.

Taking on the supposedly tired Regina Pat Canadians, who had played a triple overtime game the day before, the Optimist Chiefs fell 4-0 on Monday to close out the 40th edition of the tournament.

Goalie Bretton Park stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced, but it was Pat Canadians netminder Jared Thompson who got the shutout, stopping all 16 shots he faced.

The Pat Canadians dominated the play early in the first period, scoring two quick goals to establish the early lead.

In the second, the Pat Canadians who came out firing again, scoring just 52 seconds into the play and taking a 3-0 lead.

The Optimist Chiefs best chance to spark a comeback came early in the third period, when they had a man advantage due to a checking to the head penalty. However, the Pat Canadians penalty killers kept the Optimist Chiefs at bay.

The Pat Canadians iced the win with their fourth goal, coming on the power play with 12:30 in regulation.

The closest the Optimist Chiefs came to scoring came after Thompson mishandled a puck he had come out of his crease to play. A shot on net missed wide left and left the Optimist Chiefs scoreless in the final.

Players of the game were Ryan McBeath for the Optimist Chiefs and Matthew Culling for the Pat Canadians.


Send your sports tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mayfield can’t propel Oklahoma to win in wild Rose Bowl
Next story
Canada not buying into Swiss coach’s comments ahead of world junior quarterfinal

Just Posted

Police can curb property crime, not resolve the problem, says Red Deer RCMP boss

Supt. Ken Foster says an array of social problems need addressing

Additional police presence could help deter criminal activity, says Foster

Four additional officers and two support staff are being sought

Dec. 31 recorded coldest in 2017 with wind chill in Red Deer

February 2017 recorded coldest day of 2017 without wind chill

Cold warning lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Extreme cold warning has been lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta.… Continue reading

Canada 150 ends on a cold note for much of the country

But Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians celebrated warmly

WATCH: Celebrating the new year early

Red Deer Public Library threw a Happy Noon Year party for families Saturday morning

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Gathering held for Kelowna murder victims

Family, friends and colleagues gather in Kelowna for ceremony to honour murdered mother and girls

Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Rescuer says the animal is healing after being struck by a large vehicle in Saskatchewan

Calgary Zoo brings penguins indoors because of cold

Temperatures have averaged -28 C in recent days, and with the wind chill it can feel more like -40 C.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month