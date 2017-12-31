Red Deer Optimist Chiefs make Mac’s tournament final

CALGARY- The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs are off to the Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament final after a 1-0 shutout victory in the semi-final Sunday.
Red Deer ousted the St. Albert Raiders 1-0 to clinch a spot in the final where they’ll square off against the winner of the other semi between the Regina Pat Canadians and the New York Junior Islanders.
Rylan Burns scores and the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs head to the final @MacsTournament beating St.Albert 1-0 @RDOptimstChiefs @RaidersAAA #macstourney pic.twitter.com/PG3iwscFBm
— J. Ashley Nixon (@JAshleyNixon) January 1, 2018
Rylan Burns scored the only goal of the game for Red Deer and Duncan Hughes picked up the shutout.
St.Albert Raiders vs Red Deer Optimists in semi @MacsTournament 0-0 after 20 mins @RaidersAAA @RDOptimstChiefs #MacsTourney pic.twitter.com/zHqnzSIz73
— J. Ashley Nixon (@JAshleyNixon) December 31, 2017
The final goes at the Saddledome in Calgary at 4 p.m. on Monday.
