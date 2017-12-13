The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs will play in the Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament over the Christmas Holidays in Calgary. (File photo)

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs off to Mac’s Tournament again

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs will once again be in the mix at Canada’s top Midget AAA hockey tournament later this month.

In an announcement Wednesday, the Chiefs were invited to the 40th Annual Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament that takes place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 in Calgary.

The Chiefs are one of 25 male hockey teams invited to the event that includes five international entries. Red Deer will be in a pool with the defending champion Belarus National U17 Team, the Calgary Flames, Saskatoon Contacts and Vancouver NW Giants. The Chiefs will open the tournament on Dec. 27 against Calgary at 9 a.m.

Last year, Red Deer went 3-2 in round robin play and lost to the Belarus National U17 Team 4-0 in the quarterfinals.


