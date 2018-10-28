Red Deer Optimist Chiefs pick up three of four points on the weekend

Red Deer Optimist Chiefs

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs picked up three of four points at home on the weekend in Alberta Midget Hockey League play.

Saturday, the Optimist Chiefs tied 3-3 with the Calgary Flames. Red Deer fell behind 2-0 but cut the deficit midway through the second on a power-play goal from Jace Paarup. Calgary scored late in the middle frame but the Chiefs were able to tally a pair of goals in the third to earn the tie. Brett Meerman and Daylan Kuefler scored for Red Deer.

Sunday, the Chiefs snuck out a 5-4 win over the Sherwood Park Kings.

Red Deer trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes but scored three times in the final frame to earn the victory. Sawyer Senio had two goals in the third and Cole Muir notched the game-winning goal with under four minutes to play. Chiefs forward Kyle Wallace scored his first AMHL goal in the second period and Sean Michalevich scored in the first. Josh Zinger, Noah Danielson and Paarup all had two assists in the win.

Bretton Park stopped 27 shots in the win.

Bantam AAA Rebels

The Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels in Alberta Bantam Hockey League play earned two points on the weekend. After a 5-0 shutout Saturday at home against the Southeast Tigers, the Rebels bounced back with a 3-2 win Sunday over the Lethbridge Golden Hawks.

Nash Bamford opened the scoring for Red Deer, Avery Trotter had a second-period goal and Harrison Lodewyk scored the game-winner midway through the third. Talon Brigley also two assists in the win. Mason Gatz stopped 25 shots for Red Deer.

Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs split the weekend in Alberta Female Midget AAA Hockey League action. They dropped a 6-1 decision against the Edmonton Pandas on Friday. Kallie Clouston scored the only Red Deer goal. Saturday, the Chiefs earned a 2-1 win over the Calgary fire and pushed their record to 4-4-1. Emily Straw and Robyn Grant scored for Red Deer and Chantelle Sandquist stopped 18 shots in the victory.



