Red Deer Optimist Chiefs pick up three of four weekend points

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs came within a goal of a weekend road sweep in Alberta Midget Hockey League play.

Saturday, they knocked off the MLAC Beverly Optimists 5-2 then Sunday, they tied 2-2 with the Grande Prairie Storm.

In the win, the Optimist Chiefs were powered by a trio of power play goals. Deegan Mofford had a pair on the man advantage and Tristan Lambert also added one. Kyle Wallace and Brett Meerman also had goals in the win. Daylan Kuefler also had four assists. Logan Breen had 19 saves in the Red Deer net.

In the tie Sunday, Keufler notched a first-period tally and Mofford scored in the third.

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs split a pair of weekend contests.

Saturday, Rebecca Bridge earned a 25-shutout in a 1-0 win over the Edmonton Pandas. Avery Lajeunesse had the only Red Deer goal, while Aryn Chambers and Darcee Hall drew assists.

Sunday, Red Deer suffered a 4-3 shootout loss. Chambers, Sydney Hughson and Callie Cocke had goals in the loss.



