Red Deer Optimist Chiefs win fifth straight game

Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs forward Stephaine Keeper defends St. Albert Slash forward Jaden Bogden in the neutral zone on Sunday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Alberta Midget AAA Female Hockey League play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs are on a roll in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play.

They picked up their fifth straight win Saturday, and are undefeated in their last seven games.

Red Deer defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 at the Servus Arena for their 10th victory of the year.

Daylan Kuefler cashed a pair of goals and Sean Michalevich had the game-winning goal with just under six minutes left. Brett Meerman also had two assists in the win. Brett Park made 19 saves in the Red Deer net.

The Optimist Chiefs also won 2-1 Friday night at home. Meerman and Jace Paarup scored in the opening frame before the Airdrie CFR Bisons notched a tally in the third.

Chiefs goalie Logan Breen stopped 24 shots in the win.

Alberta Midget AAA Female Hockey League

The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs dropped a pair of weekend games.

Red Deer started the weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Lloydminster PWM Steelers and also lost Sunday 3-1 to the St. Albert Slash.

In Saturday’s loss, Madison Rutz had the only Red Deer goal and Rebecca Bridge made 33 saves.

Sunday, Vanessa Verbitsky scored in the second period for the Chiefs but they couldn’t complete the comeback in the third.