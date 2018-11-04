Red Deer Optimist Chiefs with four-point weekend

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs rolled through the competition on the weekend in St. Albert.

Teams in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League gathered for the weekend showcase and the Chiefs picked up a pair of victories.

Saturday, they doubled up the Canadian Athletic Club 6-3. Jace Paarup and Daylan Kuefler each had a pair of goals. Tristan Lambert had three assists for the Optimist Chiefs and goalie Logan Breen made 25 saves. Red Deer also had a pair of power-play goals and a shorthanded marker in the victory.

Sunday, they downed the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers 4-1. After allowing a first-period goal, Red Deer scored four unanswered goals to clinch the win. Cole Muir, Jace Paarup, Deegan Mofford and Brett Meerman had the goals. Kuefler also had a pair of assists. Goalie Bretton Park turned aside 29 shots in the win.

Bantam AAA

The Bantam AAA Rebels high-powered offence struck again this weekend in Alberta Bantam AAA Hockey League play.

Red Deer lost 6-4 to the Okotoks Oilers and Sunday, they downed the Airdrie Xtreme 7-1 on the road.

Kaiden Ellertson, Porter Pennock, Harrison Lodewyk and Talon Brigley scored in the loss.

In the 7-1 road win, six different players hit the scoresheet for the Rebels. Nate Danielson scored twice, while Austin Corsiatto, Connor Claughton, Avery Trotter, Justice Christensen and Harrison Lodewyk also had goals.

Kaden Toussaint made 28 saves in the Red Deer net.

Midget AAA Female

The Sutter Fund Chiefs finished the weekend 1-1.

They suffered a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Fire but shutout the Rocky Mountain Raiders 3-0.

In the loss to Calgary, Robyn Grant had the only goal and Chantelle Sandquist made 40 saves.

Sage Sansregret and Sydney Hughson scored Sunday. Rebecca Bridge earned the 23-save shutout.

