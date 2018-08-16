The Red Deer Peewee AAA Braves won their opening game of the 13U National Western Championships in Brandon, Man. (Contributed Photo)

Red Deer Peewee AAA Braves open Westerns with big win

The Red Deer Peewee AAA DQ Braves came out guns blazing at the 13U National Western Championships in Brandon, Man.

Red Deer piled on the runs to open the tournament, topping the team from Saskatoon 20-12 in their opening game. Trailing 12-8 in the top of the seventh, the Braves scored 12 runs to finish off the game.

Dominic Skjonsberg led the way for the Braves with a home run and a double and five RBI. Tysen Wandler had a pair of doubles and two RBI, while Tanner Morrow also cashed in a pair of runners. Sander Sampson, Spencer Claerhout, Mason Hastings and Ethan Rowland also each had an RBI in the win.

Skjonsberg also was strong on the mound, with two innings of work and six strikeouts. Claerhout also tossed two innings, while Rowland and Sampson also each threw one and a third innings.

The Braves will play twice on Friday, first against Oildome at 8:30 a.m., then at 2:30 p.m., against B.C.


