Red Deer Rampage exact revenge on Silvertips

The Red Deer Rampage celebrate their 12th win of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Tier I Junior B season on Sunday at the Kinex. Red Deer topped the Rockyview Silvertips 11-5 on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rampage have only one blemish on their Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I record this season.

Their only loss of the campaign was an 11-10 defeat against the Rockyview Silvertips on April 29 in the second game of the year.

So, it was safe to say the Rampage had the June 17 rematch circled on their calendar.

Red Deer showed why they’re the class of the RMLL at the Kinex on Sunday, soundly beating the Silvertips 11-5 and improving their record to 12-1.

“We’ve been building with a little bit of revenge in our hearts and it was good to finally beat these guys and overcome what we had at the beginning of the year. Big showcase of how we’ve been building,” said captain Landon Willoughby.

“We played a little more as a collective (Sunday). Building up to now we’ve been able to mesh more as a team and come together on offence and defence. That’s huge in lacrosse.”

The Rampage shutout the visitors 3-0 in the first period, then cruised to the win with four in each of the second and third periods.

Red Deer scored their 11 goals on 63 shots, while the Silvertips registered only 34. Brendan Machan earned the victory in the Rampage net.

Dawson Reykdal notched four goals in the win, two of which came in the final frame. He also added a pair of assists. Sheridan Cook, Jayden Reschny, Elijah Johanson, Connor Shantz, Tristyn Zarubiak, Teren Christensen and Riley Woytas all added a goal.

Willoughby noted that with the halfway point of the season behind them, the team needs to tighten up their overall game because opponents will get tougher when more is on the line.

“A lot of it is consistency,” he said.

“We have a lot of really great shifts then the next one we take some off. So as we get later in the season playing better and better teams, we have to have those hard strong shifts to be able to be successful.”

Next up for the Rampage is a home game against the Calgary Mountaineers on June 24.



