Connor Shantz of the Red Deer Rampage chases down a loose ball against an Edmonton Warriors player on last season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Rampage hope to recapture glory of Founders’ Cup run

The Red Deer Rampage have high hopes for the 2018 Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I season.

After going all the way to the national championship final last year, known as the Founders Cup, head coach Trey Christensen said Wednesday that’s once again the focus in 2018.

“It’s been an adjustment. Guys are in gear. Last year obviously we were very successful. Guys came in with a lot more motivation off the start,” he said.

“Going into the year with the confidence of we belong and even we need to be better because we want to win it all. That’s the mindset the guys have been coming in with so we’re really excited.”

The roster that went 17-3 last season is largely intact, with only a five players moving on from the group that was the second best in the country at the end of 2017. Although team leading scorer Dustin Bell will not return, Connor Shantz and Teren Christensen, who combined for 48 goals last year are back.

Shantz had 25 goals and 79 points in 20 regular season games last year and was a first-team all-star at the Founders’ Cup.

Ben Arifin, Aidan Wilson, Tristyn Zarubiak, Elijah Johanson, Jeremy Klessens, Austin Wells, Landon Willoughby, Dawson Reykdal, Kaden Christensen, Sheridan Cook, Logan Clarkson, Riley Woytas and goalie Jared Ferguson are also back in the mix.

“We’re still one of the youngest teams in the league but we have a ton more experience. All our young guys have that Founders’ experience under their belt,” the head coach said.

Christensen also added as they’ve progressed through tryouts and training camp, the team is starting to understand the effort and attitude it will take to make a trip back to the national final.

“It’s about what makes us the best team at the end of the year. Those first games and knowing that we need to get better each and every day,” he said.

“The first bit was an adjustment, everyone wanted everything clicking on all cylinders at once. Now they realize it’s a process and we’ll just keep going with it.”

They’ll open the season on April 28 against the Olds Mavericks, who made the jump up from Tier II to Tier I this season. Christensen said that won’t affect his group, just add some more competition closer to home.

“Just means we have a closer rival to home, hopefully, we can welcome them into the league with a bang,” he said.

The first home game for the Rampage is April 29 at 8 p.m. at the Kinex.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bruins captain Zdeno Chara hasn’t always had playoff success against Toronto

Just Posted

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

Nearly 30 firearms and stolen property seized in November 2017 police search

Municipalities fighting for share of bankrupt oilpatch assets

Lacombe and Clearwater Counties among 11 rural municipalities seeking secured creditor status

Carr downplays tanker traffic risk, says legislation not developed yet

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government hasn’t yet “landed” on its promised… Continue reading

Broncos hockey player Conner Lukan loved most animals, watched ‘The Bachelor’

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — He tore around on quads, roughhoused with his… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Red Deerians celebrate 100 years of CNIB

Central Albertans celebrated a century of change for blind and partially sighted… Continue reading

33 abused Chihuahuas found in Maryland SUV

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn’t believe… Continue reading

Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

GoFundMe page has been launched to support him and his family

Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists

Scientists are suspecting that not enough winter in the Arctic has led… Continue reading

Canada’s oldest blood donor says busy mind, vitamins helped her give back

VANCOUVER — Beatrice Janyk credits vitamins, 12 hours of sleep a day,… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

From catchphrases to fashion: ‘Scandal’s’ pop culture impact

NEW YORK — As “Scandal” wraps up its seventh and final season… Continue reading

Shortage of EpiPens to treat severe allergic reactions has consumers concerned

TORONTO — Pauline Osena knows how crucial it is to have EpiPens… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month