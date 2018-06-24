The Red Deer Rampage got back on the winning track with a 9-6 victory over the Calgary Mountaineers. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rampage pull out 9-6 win over Mountaineers

The Red Deer Rampage got back to their winning ways Sunday at home in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I play.

After wins in their last 11 games, the Rampage dropped a 10-6 decision on the road Friday night to snap the streak.

But Sunday, back in the friendly confines of the Kinex, Red Deer edged out a 9-6 win over the Calgary Mountaineers.

In the win, Dawson Reykdal notched a hat trick, Elijah Johansen had a pair of goals and Teren Christensen, Sheridan Cook, Ben Arifin, and Riley Woytas all also scored a goal.

Red Deer opened the scoring but trailed 4-3 after the first period. Four unanswered goals in the second and another goal early in the third allowed the home side to seal the victory.

Next up for the Rampage is a home date with the Olds Mavericks on June 29.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dodgers hit 7 HRs, beat Mets 8-7 on Turner’s shot in 11th
Next story
Video: Red Deer Bantam AAA Braves keep rolling with weekend wins

Just Posted

Longer wait times at Red Deer hospital’s ER due to staff shortage on weekend

“Right now we’re short staffed but it’s subsiding. It was critical Saturday evening”

Lacombe Legion Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years

Community group supports local veterans and other community initiatives

Sylvan Lake Legion honours the memory of past president

A new podium at the Legion was dedicated to Steve Dills at a recent meeting

WATCH: Trekking through the foam in Red Deer

The fourth 5K Foam Fest was held at Heritage Ranch in Red Deer Saturday

WATCH: Red Deer residents protest for more equal family court treatment

Despite unfavourable weather, Matias Battauz was “stoked” to have three other people… Continue reading

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Toronto police investigating drive-by shooting; fourth homicide in 24 hours

TORONTO — An unarmed woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in… Continue reading

Toronto Pride Parade to kick off amid tensions between LGBTQ community, police

TORONTO — Crowds of people have filled the streets of Toronto on… Continue reading

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Lacombe Legion Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years

Community group supports local veterans and other community initiatives

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

Man shot dead in Surrey, B.C., ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

Honda goal gives Japan a 2-2 draw with Senegal at World Cup

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Senegal twice took the lead. Japan tied it up… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month