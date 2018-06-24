Red Deer Rampage pull out 9-6 win over Mountaineers

The Red Deer Rampage got back on the winning track with a 9-6 victory over the Calgary Mountaineers. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rampage got back to their winning ways Sunday at home in Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I play.

After wins in their last 11 games, the Rampage dropped a 10-6 decision on the road Friday night to snap the streak.

But Sunday, back in the friendly confines of the Kinex, Red Deer edged out a 9-6 win over the Calgary Mountaineers.

In the win, Dawson Reykdal notched a hat trick, Elijah Johansen had a pair of goals and Teren Christensen, Sheridan Cook, Ben Arifin, and Riley Woytas all also scored a goal.

Red Deer opened the scoring but trailed 4-3 after the first period. Four unanswered goals in the second and another goal early in the third allowed the home side to seal the victory.

Next up for the Rampage is a home date with the Olds Mavericks on June 29.



