Red Deer Rampage win Junior B Tier I division title and earn spot in provincial championship

The Red Deer Rampage clinched the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I Central Division title on the weekend.

Red Deer knocked off the Calgary Chill 2-1 in a best-of-three series to earn a berth in the provincial championship on Aug. 3.

The Rampage started the series with a dominant 15-3 win last Friday at home, but Calgary responded with a 7-6 win Saturday to force a third and deciding game.

In the series-clinching contest Sunday, Red Deer edged the Chill 9-4 to earn the division championship.

Dawson Reykdal scored four times in Game 3, while Sheridan Cook, Riley Woytas, Elijah Johanson, Grady Richards and Ben Arifin each added a goal. Kaden Christensen also had three assists in the win. Reykdal also had four goals in the 15-3 win and another in the 7-6 loss.

The Rampage advanced to the Larry Bishop Memorial Cup (RMLL Championship) which will be held in Calgary Aug. 3-6. The top team from Alberta will represent the province at the 2018 Founders Cup.



