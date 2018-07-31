The Red Deer Rampage won the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I Central Division title on Sunday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rampage win Junior B Tier I division title and earn spot in provincial championship

The Red Deer Rampage clinched the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I Central Division title on the weekend.

Red Deer knocked off the Calgary Chill 2-1 in a best-of-three series to earn a berth in the provincial championship on Aug. 3.

The Rampage started the series with a dominant 15-3 win last Friday at home, but Calgary responded with a 7-6 win Saturday to force a third and deciding game.

In the series-clinching contest Sunday, Red Deer edged the Chill 9-4 to earn the division championship.

Dawson Reykdal scored four times in Game 3, while Sheridan Cook, Riley Woytas, Elijah Johanson, Grady Richards and Ben Arifin each added a goal. Kaden Christensen also had three assists in the win. Reykdal also had four goals in the 15-3 win and another in the 7-6 loss.

The Rampage advanced to the Larry Bishop Memorial Cup (RMLL Championship) which will be held in Calgary Aug. 3-6. The top team from Alberta will represent the province at the 2018 Founders Cup.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Als announce Manziel to make CFL debut against Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Next story
English FA brings in cards for touchline misconduct

Just Posted

Van carrying dead body stolen from Red Deer funeral home parking lot

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help find the vehicle

Lacombe takes fifth place in best places to live

Red Deer comes in 12th across Canada

Catch the Perseid meteor shower with Kerry Wood Nature Centre

100~1,000,000 Miles fundraising event

Lots of choice for house buyers this summer

House inventories are high as buyers take their time

Company hopes to build cannabis production facility in Clearwater County

Clearwater County approved rezoning of site 20 km south of Caroline

WATCH: Staying cool in Red Deer when the sun is out

Looking to beat the summer heat, families went to the Blue Gass… Continue reading

PHOTO: Red Deer library celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

The Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch held its annual Harry Potter… Continue reading

Fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer Aug. 18

Yoga enthusiasts will soon roll out their mat and take over City… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

A makeover for milkweed, for the sake of butterflies

QUEBEC — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties… Continue reading

“Something special about this boy:” Davies goes from refugee camp to soccer pitch

EDMONTON — Soccer phenom Alphonso Davies and his former Edmonton Strikers coach,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month