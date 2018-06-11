The Red Deer Rampage keep rolling in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I circuit. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rampage win trio of games on trip to Regina

Sheridan Cook puts up 19 points in three games

The Red Deer Rampage were simply dominant on their three-day road trip to Saskatchewan over the weekend.

Red Deer hit the road for three games in two days and beat the Regina Barracuda in each game.

The Rampage opened the set with a 20-4 win Saturday morning, then picked up a 16-4 victory on Saturday night and Sunday capped off the trip with a 10-6 win.

Connor Shantz lead the way with three goals and six assists, while several other players added multi-point games. Sheridan Cook had two goals and three assists, Kadin Christensen had three goals and two assists, Dawson Reykdal had five goals and one assist, while Grady Richards also added two goals and four assists.

Cook added a goal and seven assists in the 16-4 win, while Elijah Johanson added four goals. Shantz notched five points, Jayden Reschney added a hat trick and Riley Woytas contributed a goal and four assists.

Cook ended the weekend with another dominant performance when he scored four more goals and added another two assists.

The next home game for the Rampage is June 17 at the Kinex.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Freeze or Fry swim meet draws over 350 swimmers to Red Deer
Next story
Renegades back on a roll with big win over Calgary Sabrecats

Just Posted

Cleanup continues at train derailment

Derailment just south of Red Deer

Police, military ban at Pride parade insulting: United Conservative leader

CALGARY — The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says banning police… Continue reading

Building permits in May dropped to $9 million

111 building permits in May

Paving starts Wednesday on 32nd Street

Subject to weather conditions in Red Deer

Police seek witnesses to hit and run

15-year-old hit in north Red Deer

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Americans turn to social media to show support for Canadian culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent… Continue reading

Starbucks Canada to close stores for training on race, bias and inclusion

TORONTO — Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for… Continue reading

Polar bear hitches ride on iceberg, visits coastal Newfoundland town

ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — Mother Nature came through in a big way… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month