Red Deer Rampage win trio of games on trip to Regina

The Red Deer Rampage keep rolling in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League Junior B Tier I circuit. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Red Deer Rampage were simply dominant on their three-day road trip to Saskatchewan over the weekend.

Red Deer hit the road for three games in two days and beat the Regina Barracuda in each game.

The Rampage opened the set with a 20-4 win Saturday morning, then picked up a 16-4 victory on Saturday night and Sunday capped off the trip with a 10-6 win.

Connor Shantz lead the way with three goals and six assists, while several other players added multi-point games. Sheridan Cook had two goals and three assists, Kadin Christensen had three goals and two assists, Dawson Reykdal had five goals and one assist, while Grady Richards also added two goals and four assists.

Cook added a goal and seven assists in the 16-4 win, while Elijah Johanson added four goals. Shantz notched five points, Jayden Reschney added a hat trick and Riley Woytas contributed a goal and four assists.

Cook ended the weekend with another dominant performance when he scored four more goals and added another two assists.

The next home game for the Rampage is June 17 at the Kinex.



