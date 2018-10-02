Red Deer Rebels second-year goalie Ethan Anders made the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Red Deer Rebels goalie Ethan Anders and forward Oleg Zaytsev land on NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list

Red Deer Minor Hockey product Luke Bast also makes the grade

Two Red Deer Rebels and one local hockey product landed on the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Rebels’ centre Oleg Zaytsev and goalie Ethan Anders made the grade, as well as Red Deer native Luke Bast.

Zaytsev, 17, was a “B” ranked prospect, which indicates a second or third round candidate. The Russian forward currently has four points in five games this season and is fifth across the WHL in rookie scoring.

Anders, 17, is among five WHL netminders with a “C” ranking, which indicates a fourth, fifth or sixth round candidate for the 2019 NHL Draft.

Last season he put up 3.09 goals against average and .905 save percentage. This season, in four starts he has 3.54 goals against average and .911 save percentage. In his four games this year, he has faced the most shots by any goalie in the WHL with 158. He also has the most saves with 144.

Bast also continues to turn heads in the hockey world.

The 17-year-old defenceman, who plays for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League has caught the attention of NHL scouts.

Bast was named an AJHL south all-rookie team member last year and Tuesday he was named as a “C” prospect. He was one of only 14 Albertans on the players to watch list.

The five-foot-nine, 170-pound defender has recorded seven points in seven games so far this season in Brooks and is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2019-20 season.


