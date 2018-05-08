Red Deer Rebels hire two new assistant coaches

Red Deer Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter will be flanked by two new assistant coaches next season; Brad Flynn and Ryan Colville. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer Rebels will have two new assistant coaches behind the bench for next season.

On Monday, the team announced Brad Flynn and Ryan Colville will serve as assistant coaches for GM/head coach Brent Sutter and the Rebels.

Colville, originally from Milton, Ont., was the Los Angeles Kings’ video coach for five seasons, including during the team’s 2012 Stanley Cup winning season. He was also video coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the president, general manger and head coach for the North American 3 (Junior) Hockey League’s Cincinnati Thunder.

Flynn was the head coach and director of operations for the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American (Junior) Hockey League the past two seasons. He also served as an assistant coach for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for a year.

Suuter said the Rebels are very fortunate to have the two join the organization.

“Although young, both have a wealth of experience and will be great additions to the staff,” said Sutter. “Their loyalty, work ethic, enthusiasm, communication skills, and creativity on how the game is played today will be very beneficial to the players and our staff.”

Colville and Flynn will be at the Red Deer Rebels prospects camp June 1-3 in Penhold.

