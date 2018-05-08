Red Deer Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter will be flanked by two new assistant coaches next season; Brad Flynn and Ryan Colville. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Rebels hire two new assistant coaches

The Red Deer Rebels will have two new assistant coaches behind the bench for next season.

On Monday, the team announced Brad Flynn and Ryan Colville will serve as assistant coaches for GM/head coach Brent Sutter and the Rebels.

Colville, originally from Milton, Ont., was the Los Angeles Kings’ video coach for five seasons, including during the team’s 2012 Stanley Cup winning season. He was also video coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the president, general manger and head coach for the North American 3 (Junior) Hockey League’s Cincinnati Thunder.

Flynn was the head coach and director of operations for the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American (Junior) Hockey League the past two seasons. He also served as an assistant coach for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for a year.

Suuter said the Rebels are very fortunate to have the two join the organization.

“Although young, both have a wealth of experience and will be great additions to the staff,” said Sutter. “Their loyalty, work ethic, enthusiasm, communication skills, and creativity on how the game is played today will be very beneficial to the players and our staff.”

Colville and Flynn will be at the Red Deer Rebels prospects camp June 1-3 in Penhold.

More to come.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hurricanes turn to glory days, hiring Brind’Amour as coach
Next story
Hunting Hills rugby team beats West Central High 61-0

Just Posted

WATCH: North Red Deer community centre construction begins

Red Deerians living on the north side of the city are about… Continue reading

Red Deer County approves 2018 tax rates

Non-residential tax rate increases but residential and farmland rates stay the same

Innisfail zoo owner says he’s glad to be held to high standards

Doug Bos is prepared to pay for his mistake

Province charges Innisfail’s Discovery Wildlife Park after ice-cream-eating bear video

A video showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear being hand-fed ice cream

Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to follow through on his campaign… Continue reading

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the… Continue reading

’Star Trek’ actor George Takei to discuss internment camps

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON — “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is… Continue reading

Forsberg keeps scoring highlight-reel goals for Nashville; Predators take Game 6

WINNIPEG — P.K. Subban may have guaranteed a win in Game 6,… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors’ season of promise ends in ugly blowout in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After a season to remember, the Toronto Raptors disappeared Monday… Continue reading

WestJet reports first-quarter profit falls from year ago mark, revenue up

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. shares plummeted to their lowest levels in… Continue reading

The Latest: European officials meet in support of nuke deal

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on Iran’s nuclear deal (all times local):… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month